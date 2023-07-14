Home » Today’s obituaries, Friday, July 14, 2023
Today’s obituaries, Friday, July 14, 2023

FRANCISCO ING. LIBERATOR

He died in Villa Regina at the age of 75. His wife Laurentina; his sons Francisco, Cristian and Gabriel; his in-laws Natalia and Melisa; his grandchildren Camilo, Candela, Tomás and Pedro; his sister Olga; nephews and other relatives communicate that his remains veiled in Room 1 of Remedios de Escalada 85, will be buried today Friday at 10:30 am in the necropolis of that city. Service COMPANY DEFLORIAN SA

FLORENCIO SANHUEZA RAMOS

He died in Cervantes at the age of 80. His family participates in his death and communicates that his remains veiled in Room “A” of Belgrano and Moreno were buried yesterday at 3:00 p.m. in the city cemetery. Service Company PAGLIACCIO

Leandro Angel Ciarello

The Giovanovich family participates in his death and hugs Rodolfo, Georgina and Lorena tightly.

FRANCISCO ING. LIBERATOR

The Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Villa Regina participates with deep regret in the death of whoever was a member of its Commission, the Board of Directors and a permanent collaborator, accompanying his family in such a painful moment.

FRANCISCO ING. LIBERATOR

Gabriela Fornaso, Dad and Family share with pain his death and accompany his wife, children, grandchildren and other relatives at this sad moment, raising a prayer for his eternal rest.

Silvina Bergmann

With deep pain and sadness, we say goodbye to Silvina, so that she may rest in peace. We accompany with a big hug her mother Marta Basile, Mariana, Sebastián and the whole family in the face of so much grief, so that they reach prompt resignation. The boys from Barriletes, Ayun, Soles de Esperanza, operators, Secretariat and Commission of the NGO Pensar.

Leandro Ciarello

He died in General Roca at the age of 46. His relatives participated in his death by communicating that his remains were veiled yesterday until 12 noon. in the Helios room at Av Roca 649, they were destined for cremation. Service Empresa Cueto y Cia Social Services

Miguel Angel Tame

He died in General Roca at the age of 78. His relatives participated in his death by communicating that his remains were veiled in the Eros room on Av Roca 649, and were buried yesterday at 11:00 a.m. in the local necropolis. Service Company Cueto y Cia Social Services. Burials-Transfers-Cremations.


