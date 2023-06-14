Today’s official announcement of “Tomorrow’s Survival Guide” interprets contemporary topics from the perspective of science fiction_Guangming.com

The realistic sci-fi story collection “Tomorrow’s Survival Guide” produced by Bilibili has released a concept trailer and six sets of stills. In the concept trailer, three questions are raised about the theme of the story closely related to AI technology and human emotions: AI can customize the future ? Can AI calculate emotions? Can AI shape consciousness? In view of these, the six stories give six different directions of thinking, aiming to find the answer on how AI and love coexist from multiple perspectives. The actors will also lead the audience through a journey of the future society to explore together.

The concept trailer is full of atmosphere and explores the glimmer of human nature in technology

“Tomorrow’s Survival Guide” revolves around the theme of AI and love, and tells six stories about the future AI world: In “Rhapsody of Love”, Wei Shuang (played by Sun Qian) and Shang Ran (played by Zheng Yunlong) experience AI in the emotional desert Emotional assistance, Luo Feng (played by Duan Yihong) in “Memory Channel” is constantly looking for the memories hidden in the infinite loop, Chunyuan (played by Jiang Long) in “The Reckless Man” is accompanied by the robot Chuncheng (played by Zhang Chi) who is endowed with emotions Life, Chang Ye (played by Guo Junchen) and Han Xiao (played by Su Xiaotong) in “Qi Kuo Geometry” find the lost love and lover in the future of eternal life, and Zhe Ming (played by Yao Anna) in “The World of Coloring” wears AI glasses to experience the blessing of technology Xiao Jie (played by Yang Jue) in “Yun Qingming” tries to make up for the regret of filial piety by technological means (the above films are not in order). At the end of the trailer, the slogan “All things can be AI, love makes all things”, the continuous rolling cycle of love and AI seems to symbolize the constant pull of human emotions and AI technology.

Compared with the atmospheric trailer, the six sets of single-film stills released for the first time highlight the story’s emotions and character clues, and the whole is full of life and fireworks. How should human beings balance technology and life in the future world? I believe the film will reveal the answer for us.

Realistic sci-fi creation breaks through local works to build a multiverse

In recent years, Chinese science fiction is ushering in a critical period of development opportunities, showing a vigorous development trend, and many topics worthy of attention and discussion have emerged. As a sci-fi work based in China, “Survival Guide for Tomorrow” is not limited to blindly pursuing grand story background settings, but is closer to real life and discussing human topics. The work puts the current young people’s trapped thoughts in the future environment, intends to create a realistic science fiction from an oriental perspective and a young perspective, and uses science fiction works as a carrier to convey the emotional core of human warmth.

As a collection of sci-fi stories, six of the stories are directed by six young directors, combining the exploration of six sci-fi image styles to construct a multiverse of sci-fi short films. The six stories discuss core issues such as reality, virtuality, life and death, emotion, memory, and senses under the same future world view, expressing that in a social environment where everything can be AI, human beings will face huge challenges to survival, but because of love With the existence of human beings, human nature can still shine, so human beings will not be replaced by AI. Make the audience think deeply.

“Tomorrow’s Survival Guide” is a work produced by Station B’s new exploration of science fiction themes, which enriches the dimensions of Chinese science fiction genres. A few days ago, Lu Fanxi, the vice president of station B and the director of the project, said at the Shanghai International Film Festival that he hopes to discuss the possibility of future human life with young people through interesting and diversified collections of Chinese science fiction stories.

Currently, “Tomorrow’s Survival Guide” is being intensively produced, and will meet you at station B in the future, so stay tuned.