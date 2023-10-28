Today’s Zodiac Horoscope and Fortune: October 28, 2023

Today’s Zodiac Horoscope for October 28, 2023

Today’s zodiac sign and almanac fortune for October 28, 2023, brings with it a chance to choose good luck and seek good fortune. Let’s take a look at what the stars have in store for us today.

In terms of attracting wealth, wearing a milky white ginkgo is considered auspicious. Additionally, the combination of brown coffee yellow rice khaki is believed to bring good luck.

According to the Wenchang Zodiac, the compatible signs for today are Rabbit and Pig. And for those seeking love, the peach blossom signs are Monkey, Dragon, and Rat.

As for activities suitable for today, catching and hunting are favored. However, certain activities are not recommended for this day, such as praying for blessings, asking for heirs, and traveling with a crown.

When it comes to choosing the day, the lucky star is Mu Cang Yuyu. On the other hand, the unlucky stars to be wary of are River Kui, Moon square, Five Void, and Eight Specialized Suzakus.

Moving on to the detailed explanation of daily classes, Suzaku is considered an evil day for the underworld. It is advised to be cautious and avoid talking excessively on this day. Golden Talisman Shagong is suitable for activities such as building, breaking ground, marrying, moving, and burial. However, Heri Pingping suggests focusing on internal development rather than external development.

In terms of constellations, the twelve constellations include Fire in the sky, star in the sky, star in the sky, star in the sky, and Guishen in the sky. The receiving star indicates that it is a good time to receive wealth, but it is important to retract and converge. Twenty-eight constellations include Northern Xuanwu female ♄ earth bat, and twenty-seven constellations include Stomach.

Certain taboos are advised for stars, such as avoiding Sangyi, litigation, and tailoring. In Zhouyi hexagrams, the earth and wind ascending hexagram are favored, while the water hexagram signifies luck.

The auspicious time of the day is at the end of the meridian and at the hour of Youxu.

Moving on to the auspicious directions, the direction of the God of Joy is Northeast, the direction of the God of Fortune is True North, and the Earth King uses things. The direction of the God of Wealth is due north, while the direction of Shengmen is southeast, and the direction of the Crane God is due east. Yanggui and Yingui gods have their respective orientations.

Certain directions to avoid are Xiangshao and Suishao, as the west is considered bad for relocation and construction. The fetus god for this month is Zhengdong outside the toilet, and the residential unit should have a seating direction of “west facing east” without any major ceremonies.

In terms of traditional culture, a proverb advises us to “watch the wind when sailing, watch the fire when cooking.” And an inspirational quote reminds us to always pursue a restless life.

In conclusion, today’s zodiac horoscope for October 28, 2023, presents us with opportunities for good luck and fortune. Remember to choose wisely and be mindful of the guidance provided by the stars.

