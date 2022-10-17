Todd Snyder teamed up with New Balance to launch a new 237 collaboration shoe that reinterprets New Balance’s running heritage in the 70s with a modern perspective, including echoing the mainstream gray style of sportswear at the time. The whole shoe is named “City Gym”. The design can see the upper of satin and suede, with the tongue made of nylon and exposed foam, and the black leather label is sewn on, and the inside is made of sportswear. The terry cloth is finished with a white midsole and a rubber outsole.

Todd Snyder calls this shoe a new take on his love of old-school sports. Todd Snyder x New Balance 237 “City Gym” will be drawn on Todd Snyder’s official website on October 17th, and will be on sale on October 19th, priced at $130. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.