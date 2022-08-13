Original title: Tod’s 2022 spring and summer series, clear contours, serious and pure lines

In the appearance of a large number of solid colors, these clothes of Tod’s have more simple and generous temperament of some colors, and also have a more serious and pure feeling with loose silhouettes on the lines;

There are also some splicing and matching of different colors and fabric textures, which adds more visual texture contrast and adds more eye-catching fashion features to the clothing;

Combining some sports elements with colored light fabrics brings more leisure and transparency;

In the wearing of these clothes, the loose silhouette is used to feel more leisure and comfort. Among them, these light and colorful fabrics and some white background colors are matched, and the contrasting impact of various colors is carried out. In contrast with the texture of different fabrics, you can experience a richer and more distinct sense of impact and contrast;

There are also some stitching between different colors, slim waist and dropped shoulders, three-dimensional sense of pleated elements, etc., which add fashion vitality to the outfit;

Light-colored colors are used as the main colors on these clothes. These light-colored colors bring some freshness and simplicity, as well as the combination of loose silhouettes, adding more leisure and comfort;

In the clothing, some brown leather parts are combined, and among the contrasting colors, there are a lot of fabric textures and other contrasts, which enrich the visual experience and bring more simplicity and fashion sense;

The brown-colored clothing is in the waist of the belt, which adds a little more fashionable sense of thinness;

The clothing is dominated by a large number of brown colors. These brown colors are combined with some quilting techniques to increase the texture of the plaid pattern. In the matching of black colors at the waist, a color contrast is formed, and it is also more in self-cultivation. It highlights the appearance of slim waist and creates more eye-catching highlights;

In the combination and contrast of these brown and black colors, touch classics with classics, and feel more simplicity and elegance in the impact of contrasting colors;

The combination between these different colored colors adds more contrasting impact and fashion features of the striped pattern to the garment;

On top of these clothes, the colors are still relatively rich. In the strong impact of color contrast, there are also some pattern decorations, which add more vitality and fashion to these striped clothes; combined with the slim silhouette, brings more softness;

Medium and long clothing, these clothing styles in the middle of the thigh, whether it is a skirt or a coat, can show more legs in the outfit, and in the exposed legs, there are more long-legged fashions;

Among them, these clothes bring more simplicity and generosity in solid colors, combined with some loose silhouettes, adding a lot of leisure;

These solid-colored garments are worn with the same color belt, and feel the softness of some self-cultivation and waist, and also bring more softness and fashion to these solid-colored colors;

In the slim waist design of the same fabric, the appearance of the belt adds a three-dimensional sense of some fold elements to the clothing; there are also some shirt elements, which bring richer visual effects;

Wearing pure black clothing among these colors, you can feel the depression and dullness of more colors, and feel more simplicity and generosity with solid colors;

It also combines some tube tops, smooth fabrics, suit elements, loose silhouettes, etc. to add more fashion and highlights to these black clothing;

Solid color dresses are more simple and elegant in clothing. The appearance of these dresses in light gray, orange red, powder wax tones and other colors brings more fresh and elegant colors, as well as simplicity and generosity brought by solid colors;

The clothing is combined with a somewhat slim silhouette, showing the soft curves on the clothing, and the appearance of the distinctive collar with a sense of shape, which increases the three-dimensional sense and adds more fashionable features to the collar;

Combined with some casual elements, the clothing is casual in a loose silhouette in solid colors. It combines the design of these dropped shoulders, the contrast of different silhouettes, and there are also some differences in shades of color. Among them, there are some belts around the waist, no matter the color. Whether with a contrasting color impact, there is more fashion in the waist, and the position of the waist attracts more attention;

On the show field of Tod's 2022 spring and summer series, these clothes are a little more serious in the combination of simple solid color and fresh outline, and some sports and other leisure elements are added to feel more in seriousness Pure and fashionable lines. Well, here we are, this topic is coming to an end.