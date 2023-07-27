Tod’s and Zegna, double-digit revenue growth and cautious optimism for the whole of 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

From listed Italian high-end groups – and in particular from fashion – positive data continue to arrive for the first half of the year. In addition to those of the Prada group, the most recent are those of Tod’s (listed in Milan) and Zegna (listed in New York). (Above, the Zegna fashion show in Piazza San Fedele and the presentation of the Tod’s brand at Villa Necchi, both during the men’s fashion week in June).

Zegna up 23.9%

In the first half of 2023, the revenues of the Zegna group, listed in New York, reached 903 million euros, up 23.9% on an annual basis with double-digit percentages for both segments, Zegna and Thom Browne. In addition, there was an acceleration in the second quarter with year-on-year growth of 35.1% and organic growth of 24.5%, led by all major geographies, growing in double digits and the US market in particular stood out.

The comment of the CEO Gildo Zegna

Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Zegna Group, said: «The excellent results for the second quarter of 2023 are based on the excellent performance that the Group has shown since the beginning of the year. Our brands continue to enjoy extraordinary success around the world, benefiting from the recovery in China in the first half, and continuing to show solid growth in the EMEA region and exceptional momentum in the US market», adding: «I am particularly proud that our brands are gaining market share and I am confident of the important opportunities ahead. Men’s clothing is a very dynamic segment in the world of global luxury. Our brands Zegna, Thom Browne and Tomd Ford Fashion each offer a unique and distinctive style aimed at different customers and occasions, reinforcing our leadership in the luxury market».

Tom Ford’s New Course

« We have also begun our journey to relaunch Tom ford Fashion – explained Gildo Zegna – and make it one of the top ten luxury fashion brands in the world. The Group’s financial progress reinforces our confidence in achieving our previously announced ambitious 2025 financial goals.”

Record semester also for the Tod’s group

In the first six months of 2023, the consolidated turnover of the Tod’s Group reached 569.1 million, an increase of 21.7% compared to the first half of 20221. The impact of currencies was negative by 5 million euros; at constant exchange rates, i.e. using the same average exchange rates for the first six months of 2022, including the effects of hedging, revenues would have amounted to EUR 574.1 million, up 22.8% compared to the first half of 2022. All Group brands posted solid double-digit revenue growth in H1 2023; the specific trend of each one is influenced by the geographical and distributional composition of its sales. Excellent results for Tod’s and Roger Vivier in all product categories, confirming the strong appreciation for the quality, craftsmanship and desirability of the products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

