Together for Change defines whether Martín Juez heads the list

With the intention of showing a clear difference regarding the closure of provincial lists, Rodrigo de Loredo hopes to present his this Saturday in the early afternoon. After the confirmation of Soher El Sukaria’s candidacy for vice mayor, the skeleton of the councilor’s sheet seems resolved, at least in thick lines.

The juecismo, which considers that he was injured on the list of legislators, maintains its expectation of having four candidates for councilors among the first 16. The name of Martín Juez, head of the youth of the Civic Front and son of the party owner, appeared as the one preferred by different sectors to head the payroll.

By applying the same logic as in the provincial discussion, the head of the list for jucismo is not in discussion for the other partners of the coalition. There are also no objections that the one on the list is Martín Juez, although that decision corresponds to the Civic Front and, ultimately, to Luis Juez.

The other juecistas names in dance are Graciela Villata, one of the two current councilors -Ricardo Aizpeolea or Armando Fernández- and a youth representative.

The PRO arrives at this instance ordering: its candidates will be Gabriel Huespe, from the Héctor Baldassi sector; and Yessica Rovetto Yapur, “patricista” and from yellow youth.

On Friday night, the final stitches were trying to contain the radical tribes.

The radical internal

To the sector of Ramón Mestre, the offer made by De Loredo was from a candidate. It is the passing of an old invoice: in 2019, De Loredo, a candidate for mayor in the Mestre scheme, managed to put only one candidate on the list, the current councilor Esteban Bría. The legislator Verónica Garade sounded, a great wound of the provincial closure; the current councilor Daniela Sacchi; and the former official Nadia Gómez.

The political partnership between De Loredo and Juan Negri is revealed in the first candidacy for tribune of accounts, which would fall to Julio Ochoa, partner of “Juani”. On the list of councilors, he would have two boxes: Luciano Agüero Díaz, who works on the councilor’s team, and the leader of section 11 Claudia Luján sounded. As always in this instance: this is a draft.

De Loredo himself reserved four seats for himself: in the hours before closing, the aforementioned Bría for re-election, Sofía Aguad, the outgoing legislator Elisa Caffaratti and the lawyer Juan Manuel Mocoroa rang.

Alfonsinism would have a representative -Sergio Piguillem or Guadalupe Mias-, like the Córdoba Line -Javier Fabre or Paola Campiteli-. In both cases, it depends on arming and gender parity.

So far, 15 out of 16 expected candidates, despite the fact that the narrative tries to extend the expectation to line 20 of the list.

But with the horizon of 16, it remained to define which sector was left out, or if there would be any “adjustment” so that the three that are missing “college”: the one referred to in Javier Bee Sellares, who promotes Juan Balastegui, from the sectional 13; that of Miguel Nicolás, who postulates “Lito” Farías, from the ninth; and that of Mario Decara, the Ombudsman of the Province.

At the close of this edition, radicalism began a long morning.