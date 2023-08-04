Together for Change leads in the PASO: Ernesto Tenembaum presents the last 3 electoral polls

Ernesto Tenembaum, journalist and radio and TV host, addressed the latest polls that reveal the intention of Argentines to vote for the presidential PASO that will take place on August 13. According to the 3 surveys presented by Tenembaumthe coalition Together for Change is positioned as the leader with 34% support, followed by the Government with 32%, while the candidate Javier Miley reaches third place with 21%.

«I have quite varied surveys and fresh out of the oven. I don’t know if they move the ammeter, but the well-known pollster, Opina Argentina, says that the sum of Together for Change gives 34%, that is, it comes out first. Unión por la Patria is doing quite well, coming second with 32% and Javier Milei third with 21%. This survey was carried out in person,” Tenembaum said on Radio Con Vos.

«In Peronism, the internal one is won by Sergio Massa with 29% and Grabois loses with 3%. In the internal JxC there is a tie between Bullrich and Larreta with 17% both. Another pollster is Management & Fit, which did a face-to-face study and says 34.7% for JxC; 31.7% Union for the Homeland and Javier Milei quite far with 17%. Internally, Massa gets 25.7% against 6% for Grabois; in the case, Larreta 18.4% and Patricia Bullrich, 16.4%, “sentenced the former host of Words more, words less.

«I am going to the third survey, which is not face-to-face, but is from a highly respected person from the University of San Andrés. JxC pooled 32.2%; Union for the homeland much lower with 24.2% and Javier Milei, 15%. With which, you have it together for the change with chances of winning because the difference is very big. But in this case, the survey says that Patricia Bullrich has 18% and Larreta 10%. This simply serves as a reference for what the pollsters are saying, not what the reality is,” insisted the former editor of Página 12.

Tenembaum’s harsh criticism of Sergio Massa

«I find it impressive that an official (Massa) says such an outrage when saying that the blue dollar has no influence on the prices of the economy. The existence of the blue dollar reflects that you have problems with the dollar because if not, you do not put exchange controls, “said the communicator who is also a psychologist and writer.

«When you establish that there are people who see that you lack dollars, with which, when missing, the price will rise. Anyone who has lived in Argentina since 2011 knows that when the blue dollar grows there is a jerk in the national economy,” said the current host of Conecta2, a political interview program that he leads together with journalist María O’Donnell.

«Jorge Capitanich is going to meet with Gloria, Cecilia Strzyzowski’s mother. It is an episode that favors him a lot in terms of the electoral campaign because if the mother of the girl murdered by Emerenciano Sena meets with Capitanich in some way, some people may think that she is expelling the governor from the responsibility of what happened and in that context that can alleviate the situation of Capitanich in the elections that are in a few weeks, “he concluded.

