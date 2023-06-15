Together for Change presented its government platform: what are the axes of its proposal

Together for Change formalized before the Court Programmatic Agreement, a 19-page document that defines its goals and government proposals, which were drawn up by the coalition parties. They propose as axes stabilizing the economy, increasing levels of development, promoting the energy transition, recovering quality education and reducing inequality.

“Education and work are no longer enough to promote social advancement and community integration,” analyzes the document in its introduction, under the title “The Argentina that we can be”. There, according to the portal infobaeit is stated that the key verb for his proposals is “rebuild”, in a sense that implies a “profound transformation”.

Together for Change, which reported that it will keep its name despite the new agreements and integrations, defines itself as follows: “We are the ones who denounce and confront corruption when the rest let it pass. We are the forgers of laws, of deep agreements, the defenders of public ethics, the guarantors of political alternation and economic freedom. The custodians of our great working middle class.”

Also, the document reiterates the responsibility of the Kirchnerist efforts in the current situation, but they also made a self-criticism on the management of Mauricio Macri: “We made mistakes”, they affirm and continue: “We underestimated the very serious conditions in which we find our country”.

“Despite the fact that we were clear about the economic direction we should take, we did not have the political and parliamentary strength to consolidate it. We could have done better, but we learned from our experience and our contradictions”, they published.

Regarding the fierce internal that the coalition is going through, with daily statements that denote extreme tensions, they declared that they remain together “without denying the tensions, because they are necessary and they enrich the points of view and decisions.” “We come from many parts: our political identities are plural. We do not value uniformity; The collective is complex, but we bet on conversation and the generation of shared ideas”, they affirmed.

The points of the opposition program:

Together for Change proposes to initiate a stabilization plan, to “drastically reduce inflation”; it also expresses the need to eliminate the fiscal deficit by reducing public spending; they propose a reduction in “distortive taxes, such as gross income, labor taxes and withholdings”; and they affirm that they would eliminate the multiple exchange rates and the stocks.

With the objective of reducing poverty, they emphasize that they would change “the rules of the game of Empowering Work”; they would integrate the 7.7 million workers in the informal economy, “with new labor, tax and legal regulatory frameworks”; they would carry out an “innovative investment” to attack the problem of structural poverty; they would reduce child and youth indigence “guaranteeing that all minors have the basic food basket covered”; and they would face indigence by reorganizing food policy, through the “direct transfer of resources to households.”

Job proposals:

In this sense, Together for Change emphasizes that its priority is the generation of quality private employment. The actions towards this direction would be to “remove the weight of the State on those who produce”, eliminating regulations and promoting federal simplification; advance “in a transport, infrastructure and telecommunications plan”; “turn Argentina into an exporting country”, ending the current scheme of managed trade; and combat labor informality, creating a new regime “with social protections”.

Likewise, they emphasize that they would “improve the competitiveness” of the energy sector, promoting the exploitation of hydrocarbons “and promoting with equal interest the development of renewable energy.” They also affirm that they would address a long-term climate strategy, addressing “climate change, the loss of biodiversity and pollution.”

At the same time, the Programmatic Agreement details that they seek to promote a new framework for the generation of work. To this end, they would modify “the system of fines for infractions of labor laws”, and affirm that avoiding “the abusive imposition of compensation amounts” would manage to save SMEs.

“We will create severance funds for high turnover activities of voluntary adherence,” they published; they will elaborate a “labor statute for micro and small companies”; “we will modernize the functions of the labor authority”; “we will promote a federal youth employment plan”; they will update job training programs, with special attention to self-employment; they will seek to modernize “collective negotiations”; they will try to “increase the labor participation of women”; and they will try to protect retirees from inflation.

The plan for education:

According to the opposition, we live “a educational tragedy”. To transform this panorama, they propose “promoting a regime of comprehensive evaluation of all components of the national education system”; “agree with each province educational development plans”; “develop a registry and accreditation of continuing teacher training programs”; “define a new teaching career at the state level”; “strengthen the teaching of language and mathematics”; and “build more inclusive educational trajectories”, through progress in “new pedagogical formats”.

They also detail that “progress will be made in the deep renovation of the secondary school”; seeking that “all secondary, common and technical schools include scientific and technological knowledge and professional practices”. “We are going to organize the offers of the technical schools in a modular and flexible way”, they proposed; as well as “promoting the offer of short university degrees”, and “establishing objective and transparent criteria for the allocation of resources administered by the Secretariat of University Policies”.

What they said about health:

According to the match that is being played today Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, among others, would advance in the construction of a “more accessible, equitable, inclusive, sustainable and higher quality” health system. For this reason, they propose developing a universal health strategy; integrate the subsectors of the Health system; promote the purchase and coverage of medicines and other technologies; and strengthen workers’ compensation.

The security position:

At this point, the program affirms that “the government of the Frente de Todos has meant a phenomenal setback in security and justice.” For this reason, they plan to transfer “federal forces from the border to critical areas such as Rosario and the Buenos Aires suburbs,” while using “Means of the Armed Forces in support, transportation, and logistics tasks, in accordance with the current legal framework.”

To combat organized crime, they plan to “establish an early intervention program.” They also want to build maximum security prisons; “deepen the criminal prosecution of all illegal capital flows or asset laundering”; and prioritize “federal jurisdiction in drug trafficking investigations.”

They will seek to strengthen the role of Customs, establishing “multilateral agreements for the control of merchandise in transit on the Waterway”; They will also prioritize the ability to prevent cyberattacks, and nationalize the Safe Neighborhoods program, deploying police in vulnerable neighborhoods. To do this, they would increase the salaries of the police forces and improve coordination between the Armed Forces and the security forces.

Justice, according to Together for Change:

“From the political power there has been an attempt to control and submit to the Judiciary. The process of appointing judges has become politicized and the institutions have suffered a worrying weakening”, they affirmed.

Its objectives are “to complete the integration of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and to appoint the Attorney General and the Ombudsman”, and promote “a transparent and efficient selection system for aspiring magistrates in the country.”

“Structural corruption and illicit enrichment during the governments of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner require profound changes,” they affirm from Together for Change. For this reason, they would seek to “combat organized crime and corruption.” They would also promote “the implementation of the accusatory system” to achieve “effective, fast and transparent criminal proceedings.” In addition, they would like to implement orality in non-criminal trials and make “legal assistance to crime victims effective.”

Proposals for state modernization:

“We will put an end to privileges within the State and we will promote an integrity law that prohibits nepotism,” the opposition proposes. They also postulate that the State be “modern, efficient and digitized” and professionalize public employment. They would seek “efficient and self-sufficient public companies” and a new federal contract “to reduce territorial inequities among Argentines.”

According to Together for Change, “the current foreign policy is improvised, isolationist and sectarian.” To combat this problem, they propose taking “an active role in the world, supporting multilateralism.” They would also try to relaunch “the relationship with Brazil, Mercosur and the region. Our region has to be the platform from which to open up to the world”, they affirmed.

They also propose to expand ties “with the countries of Asia, the Middle East and Africa”, in an “ambitious agenda of bilateral negotiations”. They communicate that they will promote “Argentina’s leadership in agendas of human rights, climate change, gender, sustainable food production, bioeconomy, nuclear energy”; that “they will continue to defend our sovereignty over the Malvinas” and that they will promote “a federal foreign policy.”

