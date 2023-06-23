Together for Change: “To burst the polls, on Sunday we won”

Together for Change closed in the Quality space, a little later than the agreed time. It began with a speech by Marcos Carasso, candidate for vice governor, who welcomed them. Then it was the turn of Rodrigo De Loredo.

The candidate for mayor of Córdoba took the microphone and began his presentation singing: “At any cost… on Sunday we have to win!”

He alerted those present by emphasizing the time. He asked for attention and said “in the more than 170 marginal settlements that this government created, they are lowering mattresses, refrigerators, to squeeze, to extort. At this time this machinery is starting up,” he warned.

There was also room to mention the radical and PRO leaders who changed their political color, without identifying them, De Loredo thanked them. “Thank you! We needed to purify the political spaces, so that no one is here for a price. They decided to go elsewhere for money, Thank you! And it was also the turn of “the crooked pollsters, Thank you! Nobody believes them,” he gushed.

De Loredo closed his moment on stage with the “tears that we have cried for the anguish of the people in this campaign. We have 48 hours left to do an irreplaceable job, convince that family member or friend, we have to hit the bump on Sunday the 25th of June”.

Luis Juez harangued those present and asked to take care of the ballot boxes

“Here I see people with faces of many years of militancy. Militating with nothing”, said Luis Juez in front of a complete Quality space. He wasted no time and reiterated several slogans of the campaign, among them, the candidate remarked that “people got used to applauding bike lanes, bridges, cement. Before we applauded quality education, the most important public health in Latin America. They should not be underestimated, they are terrible generators of special effects”, described the candidate for governor.

On a stage surrounded by the main leaders of the parties that make up Juntos por el Cambio, Judge remarked that “do not wait for another position, I am not the director of Parque y Paseos, I want to return the education and health that they stole from you. Don’t come to me with cosmetics. 25 years with cosmetics. There is not only indicator of Córdoba that we are proud of“, he claimed.

In his speech, which varied moments of effusion and calm, Judge alerted those present to the fight that this campaign meant. “This is not just another battle, it is the fight for the future. They stole 25 years from us. Let’s not give him 20 more years of our children, ”he said.

Several times he mentioned retirees and teachers, but in the end he left time to highlight the forces that accompanied him: “With this team that I have I feel like Superman, if I once stood with a toothpick alone, how do you think I feel now. They won’t be able to stop me.”

He asked those present, especially the prosecutors and table authorities that he does not want another 2007. “On Sunday I do not want to cry again at the door of the post office. Let’s be rogues, we are facing a gang of thieves”. He made time to tell an anecdote of that election for governor. “In 2007, on a Thursday like today, they told Ernesto Martínez that we were 3 points up, and a fat bandit invented a mechanism where we lacked prosecutors. They screwed me up there, we lacked 800 prosecutors. I can make the same mistake, ”he warned those present.

Cerro addressed everyone: “We are going to build Córdoba from the interior to the capital. To burst the polls, on Sunday we won ”.

