Together for the Bunker: Larreta and Bulrich will meet to follow the results of the PASO

“The one who wins leads and the one who loses accompanies” Politicians usually say to explain why they will never get off the carousel of power, but to that phrase in Together for Changeor punctually in the PROnext Sunday we will have to add “and the loser smiles”. It happens that this Saturday it was announced that the head of the Buenos Aires Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich will have a “unified bunker” while waiting for the results of PASO 2023an almost unprecedented postcard in local elections.

Thus, in this joint closure of one of the most virulent opposition internals, logically there will be a party that celebrates the victory, and the other party will “smile and congratulate”images that will surely be on the front page of the newspapers on Monday, when those who voted (and also those who did not) have spoken.

It was not easy to reach that agreement, especially because Bullrich objected and was not convinced of this move, important to show unity, but also open to friction and problems between militants of both candidates, who will be side by side looking at the screens in a evening that will have winners and losers.

But after several days of back and forth, the presidential candidates of Together for Change, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, agreed to share a bunker on the night of Sunday, August 13, to wait together for the results of the PASO elections.

Costa Salguero is a regular place for PRO events.

It was Bullrich’s campaign manager, Juan Pablo Arenaza, who confirmed the unified Bunker on his Twitter account, putting an end to the speculation that was made on the subject:

On August 13, we will await the results of the election in a unified Juntos por el Cambio bunker. — Juan Pablo Arenaza (@jparenaza) August 5, 2023

Minutes before Arenaza pointed out “On August 13 we will wait for the results of the election in a unified bunker of Together for Change”, Rodríguez Larreta himself had ratified in an interview his intention to be with Bullrich on the night of Sunday, August 13. August.

“We are going to be together. As far as my will is concerned, we have to be together. I want there to be only one bunker, that we be together. I have always defended unity. To beat Kirchnerism and lower inflation we have to be together” , said the Buenos Aires head of government. There will then be a joint bunker, it remains to be seen who celebrates and who “smiles and congratulates”.

Days ago, Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich had coincided in chubut to celebrate with the referent of the PRO Ignacio “Nacho” Torres his victory in the elections, which made him elected governor of the Patagonian province. It happened there, with both on stage congratulating the winner, that the sector that follows Bullrich in that province chanted “Patricia Presidente”:

In the week prior to the tight victory in that southern district, former President Mauricio Macri had initiated a series of efforts to put cold cloths on the fierce internal between the two sectors of Together for Change.

That photo in Chubut had been preceded by another, in the City of Cordobaalthough in that case the mood had not been the best, for the defeat of the candidate for mayor Rodrigo De Loredo. It was when the Cordovan leader uttered the phrase “I made them come to fart”:

Until that photo in Córdoba, the presidential candidates of Together for Change had not shared a bunker in the different provinces that went to the polls during this electoral year. For example, Bullrich had been in Mendoza accompanying the radical candidate for governor Alfredo Cornejo, without Rodríguez Larreta. He, on the other hand, was in San Juan, San Luis and Santa Fe where candidates related to his candidacy were victorious: Marcelo Orrego, Claudio Poggi and Maximiliano Pullaro, respectively.

