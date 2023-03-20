Together for La Falda, the group led by the radical Javier Dieminger in the city of Cordoba, he defeated his Peronist rival Miguel Maldonado with 71.7% of the votes this Sunday, March 19, with the presence of Horacio Rodriguez Larreta y Gerardo Morales. In this way, he will be mayor for the second consecutive term.

Although participation was below 50%, the renewed mayor cambiemita took more than 70% of the votes in the dark room. Maldonado, referenced in the director of Banco Nación and former deputy of the Frente de Todos, Carlos Caserio, managed to reap 28.9%.

The election this Sunday was the second confrontation between the two. In 2019 the victory also went to Dieminger but with 49.4% of the votes. Maldonado in that case was chosen by 39.9% of the faldenses. Even the participation in the register was different: 67% came to vote.

After thanking the voters, Dieminger remembered those who had criticized him during the campaign in which he shared the formula with Luciana Pacha. “The rest got fed up with lying, with wanting to defame us, but the ballot boxes and the neighbors showed that this was not the case. Thanks to each one of the residents of La Falda, ”he said while being cheered.

The leaders of Together for Change celebrated Dieminger’s victory

In addition to being congratulated by telephone for Patricia Bullrichthe mayor of La Falda received Rodríguez Larreta y Morales, who last week launched his candidacy at the Gran Rex.

In the case of the Buenos Aires Head of Government, he wrote on social networks: “Congratulations @DiemingerJavier and the entire team of Juntos por La Falda. Great choice! Thousands of Cordoba supported a management that has been transforming the city. Follow the wave of change! We are beginning to transform the life of every Argentine, throughout the country.”

Dieminger (lower right) with Judge, De Loredo and Negri.

The governor of Jujuy and president of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) at the national level joined the greeting using his campaign slogan: “Congratulations dear co-religionists @DiemingerJavier, @lucianapacha and the people of Falda for the great election. In every corner of the country we have a strong and united radicalism. We are going to turn around Córdoba and all of Argentina!”

Deputy Rodrigo De Loredo and Senator Luis Juez also arrived at La Falda, in the midst of the dispute over who will compete for the governorship of Córdoba. The head of the radical bench in Deputies, Mario Negri, also attended and later expressed on social networks: “Congratulations La Falda!! Congratulations @DiemingerJavier on your overwhelming victory, the neighbors have been able to praise your excellent management. Change is coming in Córdoba!!”.

Even the Peronist Juan Schiaretti, Cordovan governor, congratulated Dieminger and said that the province “as always, will continue to accompany the growth of that city.”

Judge or De Loredo: the dispute over the gubernatorial candidacy

After Together for Change made it a condition that the disputes over leadership positions be settled via polls to choose the best candidate, a survey carried out by Francisco Venturini and Rodrigo Vega gave a “technical tie” between the two.

However, in the details, it was recorded that Judge had greater knowledge in the province and De Loredo in the capital. For the survey, 1,400 people were consulted.

Both in the governor’s office and in the Córdoba mayor’s office, both will have to face the third-line Córdobaism represented by Juan Schiaretti and Martín Llaryora.

