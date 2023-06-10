Home » Together with Miranda!, they released the first preview of their new album
Together with Miranda!, they released the first preview of their new album

Together with Miranda!, they released the first preview of their new album

Just three months after releasing their most recent studio album, many nights, good thanks, Los Caligaris premiered the first preview of their next job. The topic in question is called Dry and has the stellar participation of Miranda!

Before finalizing their first show at the Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires, the neighborhood band Residencial América premiered a new single and its respective video.

As confirmed by the press release of the launch, “it is a new song, the first preview of the next album by Caligaris, who do not rest and are already working on what will come.”

Defined as a “beautiful love song with a purely pop stamp”, the song joins one of the most iconic bands of the genre nationwide and includes the participation of both Alejandro Sergi and Juliana Gattas, singers from Miranda!, who They join the Cordoba band for the first time.

Sergi is also the artistic producer of the song that came out in the first minute of this Friday. According to Juan Taleb, one of the main voices of Los Caligaris, everything arose after a chance meeting on tour.

“A couple of years ago we ran into Ale Sergi in the middle of an airport and we started talking about music. In the middle of the talk, the idea of ​​doing something together arose”, says the Cordovan musician.

“The idea kept ringing in my mind until it appeared Dry and we thought it was a beautiful song so that they can contribute their sound touches and the color that Ale and Juli undoubtedly contributed in the interpretation and Ale especially from the production ”, he completes.

As for the video clip, it was released around the end of the day and was directed by Julia Conde, an Argentine filmmaker who was in charge of the innovative animation of the Shakira and Bizarrap video. “It was filmed at La Mansión del Tango in the Federal Capital and it describes the story perfectly”, the press release states.

More information

The Caligaris and Chad Smith of the Red Hot: how was the fun behind the scenes of the crossing

