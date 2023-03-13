Home Entertainment Tolosa Paz pointed out against Belliboni: “There is no need to argue using the poorest people”
Entertainment

Tolosa Paz pointed out against Belliboni: “There is no need to argue using the poorest people”

by admin
Tolosa Paz pointed out against Belliboni: “There is no need to argue using the poorest people”

The Minister of Social Development, Victoria Toulouse Peacepointed against the leader of the Polo Obrero, Eduarcho Belliboni. He asked the social leader to “Make a long line on July 9 that we will validate your identity ornot by one” of the protesters.

“We would do it faster than in three days of camping,” he remarked this morning in dialogue with Radio. On the other hand, he indicated that Belliboni “uses poor people.” “In the background, the discussion is different, it is a political discussion that we have to give at the polls, not using the poorest people,” he insisted.

News in development…

You may also like

See also  Carina Lau disappeared for three hours, what happened to the kidnapping case, who did the kidnapping case?

You may also like

Computer workers ask for the Monotech Law

Live-Action “The Little Mermaid” New Trailer: Underwater Kingdom...

San Luis: a house was set on fire,...

Beacon Professional Edition: “The Wandering Earth 2” breaks...

Otb, 80% of the students of the School...

The alert for the heat wave and the...

Oscar 2023: Brendan Fraser won Best Actor and...

Milman’s adviser denounced operations against him and talked...

The deepest power of “Dark Glory” is comfort!...

Continental, innovation passes through technology and sustainability

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy