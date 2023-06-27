Tolosa Paz was hurt by what happened with the lists

The journalist Alejandro Gomel reported about the expression he had Victoria Toulouse Peaceafter what was the resounding change in the names of the presidential candidacies, and the lists of Unión por la Patria, in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

“What happened on Friday was very graphic, we gave birth to the unit but it was a labor with contractions and pain. There were many broken dreams of those who trusted in Daniel Scioli and me as candidates”, were the words of Victoria Toulouse Peaceafter the announcement of Sergio Massa y Agustín Rossi as a formula of Union for the Fatherland.

In turn, he also said: “Cristina Kirchner He didn’t hit me with a stick, he hit me with a shovel and it hurt.”

Tolosa Paz responded to Cristina Kirchner: “It was a frontal shovel”

Once again, the wounded left by the closure of the campaign and the word of the Vice President this Monday, which did not go unnoticed by the national official, who aspired to compete against Axel Kicillof for the governorate of Buenos Aires.

BL JL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

