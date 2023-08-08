Tom Cruise Hopes to Rekindle Romance with Sofia Vergara Amidst Her Recent Divorce

Title: Tom Cruise Reportedly Interested in Dating Sofia Vergara Following Divorce Announcement

Subtitle: English Magazine Reports on Tom Cruise’s Desire to Rekindle Romance

The recent news of Sofia Vergara’s divorce from Joe Manganiello has sparked numerous consequences within Hollywood. As the Colombian actress re-enters the single market at the age of 51, it seems that her availability has caught the attention of none other than Tom Cruise, who allegedly wishes to win her back.

According to reports from the English magazine Heat, rumors initially surfaced regarding a marital crisis between Sofia and Joe before the couple officially announced their separation by mutual agreement. With Sofia now single, the industry is abuzz with potential suitors vying for a chance with the renowned actress. Among them, Tom Cruise has reportedly expressed his interest in pursuing a romantic relationship with Sofia.

This would not be the first time that Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara have crossed paths romantically. Back in 2005, the duo was captured on several dates. Yet, their relationship did not blossom, and shortly after, Cruise went on to marry Katie Holmes in 2006, from whom he eventually divorced in 2012.

According to a source close to Tom Cruise, “They had a special time together partying in Hollywood and having a great time. Sofia didn’t really show any signs back then that she wanted anything long-term, so she broke up in a totally amicable way, and they remained friends.”

Uncertainty looms over whether Sofia Vergara will reciprocate Tom Cruise’s interest, as she assesses her future following the end of her marriage with Joe Manganiello. While the Hollywood stars’ potential reunion remains speculative, fans eagerly await any further developments in this unfolding story of love and celebrities.