Tom Cruise is in love, but his new flame is anything but blameless

Since his high-profile divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012, to whom he was married for six years, little has leaked out about the American star actor’s love life. But while he shot one Russian enemy after another out of the sky as a fighter pilot in the film Top Gun, in his private life he lost his heart to a Russian. Although Elsina Khayrova, with whom he was spotted at an exclusive party in London, has now acquired British citizenship.

“They were inseparable, those two,” a guest at the event told The Daily Mail. “She was dressed in a strapless black dress with a diamond bow and posed for a photo with Avramenko Aliena, a former Miss Europe contestant. But not with Tom Cruise.”

READ ALSO. Scientology CEO delivers confession: “I had to convince Tom Cruise to get divorced”

(Read more below the photo)

Elsina Khayrova — © FB

According to the same guest, the disc jockey had to shout in Russian – because a large number of the guests were Russian – that Cruise absolutely did not want photos of him and Khayrova to be taken. Although they have not yet admitted their engagement, no one doubts it yet.

Last summer, however, stories circulated that Tom Cruise was in a relationship with Modern Family star Sofia Vergara. He also fueled rumors that there was something romantic going on with singer Shakira, after he spent time with her in a private suite at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, according to a source.

(Read more below the photo)

Tom Cruise with Shakira at the Formula 1 GP of Miami in May this year. — © AFP

But those were rather blanks for the former advocate of the Church of Scientology. Although in Shakira’s case it was she herself who gave him the boot.

Ex-husband robbed

Elsina Khayrova, with whom he is now linked, is a former model and lives in London. She is the daughter of Rinat Khayrov, ex-lawmaker of Putin’s ruling party and former finance minister in the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

Self was previously married to diamond trader Dmitry Tsetkov, with whom she managed a real estate portfolio worth tens of millions of dollars with houses in Dubai and Cyprus, among others. But their fortune also consisted of very expensive cars and art.

While she may not be as used to the spotlight as Cruise’s former partners Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, this isn’t the first time Khayrova has made headlines. Although on previous occasions it was not something she should be proud of. She is said to have robbed her ex-husband, from whom she received a fortune in their divorce.

Khayrova, mother of two children with her ex-husband, is said to have tried to steal her handbag collection, 150 exclusive pieces worth approximately one million euros, that she received from him during her divorce. Afterwards she would also have made off with diamonds.

The couple had jewelery in a safe at Harrods. The key was in the hands of ex-husband. But Khayrova, once she made the decision to leave the marital home, allegedly convinced the store’s staff that the keys were lost, so they opened the safe for her and she left with a full bag.

Failed coffee company

Khayrova had never worked herself, but tried to set up a coffee company after her divorce, which failed. She only paid off the debts she incurred after court intervention. This was also the case for an invoice of 117,000 euros from a garden contractor who installed a fountain at her villa in Surrey, located on an estate and equipped with 10 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and 2 lifts.

In the meantime, she also had to appear in court because she had tried to sell her ex-husband’s shares at below price. And she also sold confidential information about his diamond business.

Tom Cruise has been warned that his girlfriend is quite vindictive and is willing to go to great lengths to continue to finance her luxurious lifestyle. Cruise may not be as rich as her ex-husband, but with a fortune of 600 million euros according to Celebrity Net Worth, they will not lack anything.

Share this: Facebook

X

