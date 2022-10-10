Home Entertainment Tom Cruise will be the first actor ever to go to outer space to make a movie | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

Tom Cruise will be the first actor ever to go to outer space to make a movie | HYPEBEAST

by admin
Tom Cruise will be the first actor ever to go to outer space to make a movie | HYPEBEAST

In 2020, it was confirmed that Tom Cruise, in cooperation with NASA and SpaceX, plans to go to the International Space Station to shoot a new movie. However, there has been no news since it was postponed due to the outbreak. Now, Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Pictures, was interviewed by the BBC. confirmed it again.

“We’re working on a great project with Tom Cruise that really intends to get him on a rocket to the ISS.” Donna Langley hopes Tom Cruise will be the first civilian to walk outside the ISS. And this movie is set as Tom Cruise is an unlucky guy, but he finds himself the only one who can save the earth, if all goes well, then director Doug Liman will also go to space together, interested readers may wish to add more pay attention to.

See also  Fangcao Gallery Launches Qixi Festival Digital Collection, FENDI Fendi Casa Opens Its First Flagship Store in Asia_Events_Brand_Wang Zixuan

You may also like

Rituals arrives in Italy with its first flagship...

Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2022 Collaboration...

Pei Xiuzhi posted a 28-year-old birthday photo with...

Oizumi Yo and Hashimoto Kanna hosted “Red and...

Li Ning’s 2022 Dream Chasing Theme Show

Breaking the routine with artistic energy vollgas x...

Germany and Israel, dangerous games

Zeng Li’s new song “Bone of Grass and...

Kugou Music Full Immersion Concert ODD Chen Sijian...

The SING women’s team joined the National Wind...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy