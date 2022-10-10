In 2020, it was confirmed that Tom Cruise, in cooperation with NASA and SpaceX, plans to go to the International Space Station to shoot a new movie. However, there has been no news since it was postponed due to the outbreak. Now, Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Pictures, was interviewed by the BBC. confirmed it again.

“We’re working on a great project with Tom Cruise that really intends to get him on a rocket to the ISS.” Donna Langley hopes Tom Cruise will be the first civilian to walk outside the ISS. And this movie is set as Tom Cruise is an unlucky guy, but he finds himself the only one who can save the earth, if all goes well, then director Doug Liman will also go to space together, interested readers may wish to add more pay attention to.