Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 7” is successfully completed and will be released nationwide in the summer_Film_Tom Cruise_United States

Original title: Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 7” is successfully completed and will be released nationwide in the summer

1905 Film News After a long shooting process, the much-anticipated film “Mission: Impossible 7: Deadly Reckoning (Part 1)” finally finished successfully. The director of the film, Christopher McCauley, stated on his social networking site: “We must pay tribute to the greatest crew.”Christopher McCauley said: “This is the most formal and official finale, and the sequel is already on the way.”

For movie fans, it will be another great opportunity to watch the hero’s desperate performance on the screen. Since his career, Tom cruise has been insisting on real shooting and doing stunts by himself. It can be said that he is the most famous “Desperate Saburo” in Hollywood. The series is an action movie starring Tom Cruise. The film is adapted from the TV series of the same name broadcast on CBS TV in the United States from 1968 to 1973. The story revolves around the “Mission Impossible Intelligence Agency (IMF)” of the United States. The agents of the intelligence agency are all very skilled, and they are also good at using disguise, allowing the target to give information without knowing it. Due to the impact of the epidemic, the cost of “Mission Impossible 7” has soared to 290 million US dollars.

Currently, the North American release dates of “Mission: Impossible 7” are scheduled for July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024, respectively. In terms of actors, Tom Cruise,,,,,,, etc. return to star.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: