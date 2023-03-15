Tom Cruise starring in “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” officially released its first movie poster following the release of the first trailer and stunt behind-the-scenes footage last year.

In the poster, you can see the exaggerated picture of Tom Cruise flying over the cliff on a motorcycle. This is also the thrilling section of Tom’s continuous training in the previous stunt behind the scenes. The location is located in Norway. Tom experienced a long time before shooting this picture. The locomotive leap and skydiving training, and all this is to let the camera capture the most perfect picture, and the photography team lived up to expectations and handed over a perfect work. I believe this poster design is enough to make many movie fans feel thrilled.

The film will be officially released on July 14, 2023, and the second chapter will be released on June 28, 2024. Interested readers please pay attention.