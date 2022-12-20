The “Mission Impossible” series of movies, one of the representative works of American Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, will release the seventh “Fatal Reckoning Chapter 1” on July 14 next year, and the latest highlights of the film will be revealed on December 19.

Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One) in the movie “Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One”, whether it’s a fight scene on the top of a train or a motorcycle ride off a cliff The pictures are all shot in person without the hands of others, especially the latter’s seemingly relaxed and desperate shooting. In fact, Tom Cruise has already received a year of training beforehand. He said: “Everything is for the global audience.” .

“Mission Impossible: Deadly Reckoning Chapter 1” in the latest tidbit, recorded Tom Cruise completing one of the most dangerous stunts in film history, that is, Tom Cruise was going to ride a motorcycle off the cliff and then fix the point parachute. Tom Cruise said: “It took many years to plan and prepare for the shooting in Norway (Hellersult)”, and the screenwriter and director Christopher McQuarrie mentioned: “This stunt is very complicated. Tom planned this The whole plan and bring in experts in every field involved to do this whole stunt scene.” Tom Cruise needs to learn a lot of skydiving skills and air gliding during his one-year skydiving training. The skydiving instructor Miles Daiser praised him as “he is so strong…As long as you teach him what to do, he will be able to do it immediately.” Learn, his spatial perception is the most perceptive person I’ve ever seen.”

The biggest challenge of fixed-point skydiving is to find the camera. It depends on thorough preparations and also depends on the weather, light and clouds. “Fans are looking forward to it.

