Tom Ford Fashion, Zegna appoints Lelio Gavazza as new CEO

The development path of the Tom Ford brand continues, which at the end of 2022 the Texan designer and entrepreneur sold to the Estée Lauder Industries group with all the fashion products (men’s and women’s clothing, junior fashion, accessories, jewellery, home textiles) in licensed to the Zegna group.

Manager profile

The Italian group, listed on the NYSE, announced today that it has chosen the new CEO of the company Tom Ford Fashion: he is Lelio Gavazza – a manager with long-standing experience in the luxury sector: he comes from Bulgari, where he currently holds the position of executive vice president, sales & retail and has regional management roles in China, Europe and the Middle East – taking office on 18 September. The manager, who will report to Gildo Zegna but will work closely with Guillaume Desel, CEO of Tom Ford, will be responsible for the entire Tom Ford Fashion business, from collection development to distribution, retail (which currently has around fifty the world) and wholesale. “I look forward to continuing to nurture Tom Ford’s growth to the pinnacle of luxury fashion,” said Gavazza. Gildo Zegna, who described Gavazza’s experience in the world of luxury as “exceptional”, added that he had “personally known and appreciated Lelio for many years, and I am confident that his high-level acumen, deep international experience and His leadership skills will prove invaluable in the global development of the Tom Ford Fashion business.”

The women’s fashion show in Milan in September

A development that is increasingly centered on Italy. As evidenced by not only the choice of an Italian CEO but also that of presenting the Tom Ford spring-summer 2024 collection, the first not to be designed by the founder, in Milan, during Milan Fashion Week in September. A breakthrough move, considering that Tom Ford, up to this edition and with some sporadic escapes, has always been a pillar of New York fashion week. On the other hand, the creative director of the fashion house, the Englishman Peter Hawkings, who is not Italian, worked side by side with Tom Ford for 25 years, ever since the Texan designer and director was in charge of the creativity of the Gucci brand ( and he worked as a senior menswear designer). However, Hawkings stated that «Italian craftsmanship and excellence have been a source of inspiration for our collections and I am delighted to show during Milan Fashion Week».