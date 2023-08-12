Tom Hanks debuts as a novelist and publishes “Another great masterpiece of cinema”

After having surprised readers in 2018 with the storybook «singular types»the actor Tom Hanksprotagonist of films such as «Philadelphia» o «Forrest Gump», publishes his first novel «Another great work of the master of cinema«, in which he recounts the behind the scenes of the start-up of a blockbuster with great screen stars Inspired by a superhero comic.

Published in Spain by Roca Editorialthe novel -which also includes drawings that the author made especially for the edition- it’s a look from within to the world of cinemae, although it is also encouraged to address the most recent history of the United States, a walk through the unreality of the world of filming but also through the most concrete of American identity.

The story starts in 1947when a soldier with problems returns from the war and meets his five-year-old nephew, a boy with a great talent as a cartoonist who manages to impress him.

After, the text is taken up in 1970when uncle and nephew meet again after more than two decades without seeing each other and that boy has become a brilliant clandestine comic artist in Oakland, California.

The reunion makes the nephew I redraw that comic with which at five years old he tried to impress adultsbut, this time, with his uncle as the protagonist and turned into a hero who fights during World War II.

In the pages of the novel also appears a successful film director who discovers by chance that comic from the 70s and who decides to turn it into a superhero blockbuster.

During an interview with People magazine, the 67-year-old actor said that the novel is based on his personal experiences in Hollywood. and that with her he also seeks to share the “important lessons” he learned along the way or the “tricks” he did to get out of difficult times.

«Nobody knows how a movie is made, although everyone thinks they do. I made a lot of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think) and I’m still amazed at how they are created, from an idea to the image on the screen, the whole process is a miracle,” he said, aware that this has a certain literary interest to a novelist.

