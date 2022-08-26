[Epoch Times, August 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) The live-action Disney classic “Pinocchio”, starring Tom Hanks, will be released Officially launched on Disney+ on September 8. (click to watch the trailer)

Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis (Robert Zemeckis, Taiwan translation: Rob Simmix), this re-interpretation of the classic animation “Pinocchio”, Tom Hanks’ self-recommendation contributed greatly. Tom Hanks once revealed the process of joining Disney: “When I found out that Robert Zemeckis was invited to film the live-action Pinocchio movie, I told him that if he could stand working with me, let him Let me play the old carpenter Geppetto!”

From the official trailer and the main visual poster released on the 24th, it can be seen that the Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis, who also starred, leads Tom Hanks, who plays the old carpenter Geppetto (Geppetto, Taiwan translation: Gabbit). Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the puppet “Pinocchio” Min Ivan Ainsworth), Jiminy Cricket, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jiminy Cricket) classic.

As for the biggest difference between the original animation and the live-action movie, director Robert Zemeckis said in an interview that the live-action movie maintains the spirit, tone and theme of the original animation, but enriches the audience’s experience of watching the movie and leaves it for modern audiences. There is more room for thinking and interpretation.

Asked about the hardest thing about playing the old carpenter Geppetto, Tom Hank bluntly said: “When watching an animated film, perhaps most people think that Pinocchio is just about a father desperate to rescue him. Beloved son, but it is actually the process of his struggle with the greatest fear in his heart.” He interprets the despair and struggle of the old carpenter Geppetto in the face of losing a loved one, the helplessness and hesitation against the dark world, and the struggle against fear. Perseverance and bravery are worth looking forward to.

