Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on March 28th, according to foreign media reports, the spy thriller “The Night Manager” will have a sequel, Amazon and the BBC are working on the second season, Tom Hiddleston will return to star, and it is planned to be later this year Time to start filming in London and South America. The sequel has not yet been officially greenlit, but is expected to be renewed for two seasons at a time, with original creator David Farr returning as a screenwriter.

Launched in 2016, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki also starred in the show, which won two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

Adapted from the novel of the same name written by John le Carré, it tells the story of retired British soldier Jonathan Pyne who works as the night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo. Recruited by Michael, he infiltrates the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper, his girlfriend Jed and assistant Cochrane.

Season two is set in the present, with Pine having to face a new and deadlier challenge after learning of Roper’s death.

In January 2015, it was announced that the BBC, AMC and US production company The Ink Factory would co-produce the series. Filming began in London in spring 2015. Filming also took place in Hartland, Devon, Mallorca, Spain, Marrakech, Morocco, and Zermatt, Switzerland.

The Night Manager was first shown in the UK, with the first episode of the series premiering on BBC One on 21 January 2016. AMC launched in Spain on February 24 and the United States on April 19, respectively. The author of the original book, John le Carré, made a cameo appearance in the fourth episode of the TV series. The episode setting is different from the novel:

Pine lived through the Arab Spring while working in a hotel in Cairo, after the novel was published.

Burr was a man named Leonard in the original book and a woman named Angela after the adaptation.

Jed is British in the novel and American in the adaptation.

In the original book, Roper’s mansion is located in the Bahamas, but in the plot it is placed in Palma, Spain.

In the novel, Roper’s arms deal was with a Colombian drug cartel, but in the plot it was changed to a powerful family in the Middle East, and the Syrian refugee crisis was also mentioned.

In the plot, Pine returns to Egypt, while in the original book, Pine takes Roper’s yacht to Panama to complete an arms deal.

Major Cochrane is not killed in the original book, and he regains Loper’s trust at the end of the story.

In the last episode, Roper was taken into a police car by the Egyptian police. In the original book, Roper completed the transaction and finally got away with it.

