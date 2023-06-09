Home » Tom Holland on planned break: Series shooting broke me
Tom Holland on planned break: Series shooting broke me

Hollywood star Tom Holland during series shooting (archive photo) Foto: RW/MediaPunch/picture alliance

From BZ/dpa

Hollywood star Tom Holland (“Spider-Man”) says he needs a break after filming the drama series “The Crowded Room”.

“I’m no stranger to hard work,” said the 27-year-old Brit to the US portal “Extra”. “I really enjoyed it, but on the other hand, the series also broke me.” Holland explained that he had to take a week’s break on the beach in Mexico in between. “And now I’m taking a year off.”

The series, which Holland also helped produce, is based on a true case from the 1970s. The Brit plays a confused young man who is involved in a shootout and arrested. The shoot was definitely difficult for him, the actor emphasized.

“We explored certain emotions that I’ve definitely never experienced before, and as a producer dealing with the day-to-day issues of a film set, it added an extra layer of pressure.”

Actor Tom Holland Foto: picture alliance / NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx | NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx

The ten-part miniseries “The Crowded Room,” which also stars Amanda Seyfried, is scheduled to appear on the Apple TV+ streaming service starting June 9.

