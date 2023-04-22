Tom Parker Bowles speaks plain text: After the poison attack on Queen Camilla! Prince Harry’s stepbrother settles accounts

Queen Camilla was the target of scorn and ridicule for years, most recently it was her stepson Prince Harry, who referred to the second wife of King Charles III. shot. Now Tom Parker Bowles takes sides for his mother and settles accounts.

Hardly a person stood in the course of the decades Royals–world so in the crossfire of criticism like Queen Camilla: your great love König Charles III. Camilla met long before the current monarch – then heir to the throne Prince Charles – married Princess Diana and her sons Prinz William and Prinz Harry got. The connection between Charles and Camilla, who also married in turn and became known as Camilla Parker Bowles, never broke, the heir to the throne made Major Bruce Shand’s daughter his secret lover.

Queen Camilla made it from hated lover to royal darling on the throne

When Charles and Diana’s marriage fell apart and Camilla Parker Bowles officially appeared as the new woman alongside the then heir to the throne after Lady Di’s death, the rejection of Royals fans could not have been greater. But love won: Charles and Camilla married in 2005, today the once hated second wife is not only one of the most popular members of the royal family, but also the new queen, who alongside Charles III. will be crowned on May 6, 2023. The palace recently announced that after the coronation, Camilla would only be referred to as Queen Camilla, instead of King’s Consort.

Prince Harry sharply attacks stepmother Queen Camilla

One who has always had problems with Camilla Parker Bowles is Prince Harry: Queen Camilla’s stepson did in hisautobiography “Spare” (in German “Reserve”) published in Januaryno secret that he thinks his stepmother is deeply evil. Among other things, Harry had accused Camilla of Giving information about other royals to the pressto see yourself in a better light. He also described his stepmother as “dangerous” and accused her of marrying his father King Charles III. and having planned her own coronation as queen well in advance.The statements about her person are said to have deeply hurt Queen Camilla – but the king’s wife did not publicly comment on the insulting allegations made by the Duke of Sussex. For this, another man jumps to the side of Queen Camilla and unequivocally settles accounts with Prince Harry.

Reckoning with Prince Harry: Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles takes royal stepbrother to heart

Tom Parker Bowles, the son of Britain’s royal consort Camilla, has defended his mother against allegations that she has always wanted the crown. “I don’t care what anyone says, she’s not up to it. She married the person she loves,” Parker Bowles, 48, said on April 20, just weeks before his mother’s and his mother’s coronation stepfather, Charles III, in an interview for the News Agents podcast.

How will Prince Harry and the Royals meet again after the poison attacks on Camilla?

Tom Parker Bowles did not explicitly say who he meant by “anyone”, but he may not have alluded to Prince Harry. At the coronation of King Charles III. and Queen Camilla, Prince Harry is expected as a guest despite all the quarrels – it will be the first time that the Duke of Sussex has met his family of origin after the release of his controversial Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” and his memoir. More than three years ago, Prince Harry had broken away from the inner circle of the royal family in a dispute, pitched his tents with wife Meghan Markle in North America and since then has repeatedly spoken about his broken relationship with the royals in various media.

