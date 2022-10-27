Home Entertainment Tom Sachs’ Too Darn Hot Print Work Coming Soon | HYPEBEAST
Artist Tom Sachs has held exhibitions, released co-branded merchandise, and more over the past few years for many projects, but he has not launched his screen print creations. He will now be selling a limited-edition piece in collaboration with Avant Arte, titled Too Darn Hot, the first print piece associated with the Tom Sachs: Rocket Factory project.

“Too Darn Hot” is based on “Frankenrocket” acquired by LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) in 2021, the rocket image is composed of components from different brands. For example LACMA’s Frakenrocket pictured here combines the Cup Noodles brand tail, the Chanel brand body and the Trojan top. LACMA has been a supporter of the Tom Sachs: Rocket Factory project and was one of the first large public institutions to purchase NFTs as a collection. Tom Sachs wanted to take this opportunity to give back, so 25% of the sales of the paintings will go directly to LACMA. Tom Sachs said: “LACMA is not just an art museum, it is also a cultural institution, and no institution can be more closely connected with art and technology than them. LACMA is the first large-scale international art museum to purchase an NFT project. , it’s no coincidence. When Michael Govan asked me to make the Too Darn Hot print, I jumped at the chance.”

Tom Sachs “Too Darn Hot” prints will be available for 24 hours on Avant Arte’s official website at 17:00 GMT on November 2. Each piece is accompanied by NFT and can be verified through various methods, such as invisible QR Code and The holographic stickers on the other side are priced at $763 each, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

