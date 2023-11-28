Tomate’ Barraza Sues Vanessa López for Joint Custody of Daughter, Sparking Confrontations

The Barraza – Lopez dispute extends to the courts

‘El Tomate’ Tomate Barraza and Vanessa López will take their confrontations to court as the singer filed a lawsuit against his ex-partner to demand joint custody of their only daughter. The model expressed her indignation at ‘Magaly TV: La Firme’ and did not hesitate to attack him.

Vanessa López opposes the joint custody proposed by Tomate Barraza, stating that she is against sharing schedules and allowing her little girl to spend half the week with her father. She assured that this situation will affect the minor emotionally. López also argued that Barraza mainly picks up and drops off their daughter but is not actively involved in her care. She expressed concerns about the people around him and questioned his involvement in her daughter’s life in her defense towards the lawsuit.

The situation continues to unfold with more tension between the two.

