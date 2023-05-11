It is likely that this tomato risotto with caramelized onions is the most distinctive and delicious version I have ever tried. It is certainly a super versatile option that combines with red meat, poultry and even fish.

I’m sure after doing it the first time, you’ll want to try it again and again!

Delicious, super creamy and easy to make, this tomato risotto with caramelized onions is the perfect choice for a special meal.

I had never made tomato risotto before and I confess to you, I fell in love. That’s because, the flavors are fresh and delicate. In addition, as a result, we have a recipe that combines with different proteins. For example, around here, we served it with this pork filet mignon and it was just perfect.

And, without a doubt, what makes this recipe even more amazing is that we roast the tomato before mixing it with the rice, and trust me, that brings even more flavor.

How to make caramelized onions

Yes, it is possible to make caramelized onions using sugar. In fact, this is the fastest version for sure.

However, I prefer a little more patience and let it caramelize by itself. That’s because I think the sweetness is just right, without exaggeration.

In the step by step of this recipe, I will teach you this way.

What kind of rice to use to make risotto

First of all, it is important to say that risotto, to be creamy, must be made with the ideal type of rice for this type of preparation, that is, arborio or carnaroli.

That’s because these 2 types of rice contain more starch in their structure and that’s exactly why the risotto is creamy.

Tips for making the perfect risotto

I always say that risotto is one of those recipes that is very easy to make, but that to be perfect you need attention to detail. Once you’ve mastered these small steps, I doubt you’ll go wrong when preparing the dish.

So here are some tips, for example:

Fry the rice well : This will help to release the starch from the grain and as I said before, this will make the risotto creamier;

: This will help to release the starch from the grain and as I said before, this will make the risotto creamier; add alcohol : Traditionally white wine is used, but I’ve used cachaça, sake and even vodka. What matters is including that ingredient. And don’t worry, it won’t be present in the flavor, but the alcohol helps in the gelatinization of the starch, giving your recipe a more buttery touch and sweet taste;

: Traditionally white wine is used, but I’ve used cachaça, sake and even vodka. What matters is including that ingredient. And don’t worry, it won’t be present in the flavor, but the alcohol helps in the gelatinization of the starch, giving your recipe a more buttery touch and sweet taste; Gradually add the broth : The great secret of risotto is certainly the point of the rice and the creaminess. To do this, gradually add the broth so as not to overdo it and make a rice soup;

: The great secret of risotto is certainly the point of the rice and the creaminess. To do this, gradually add the broth so as not to overdo it and make a rice soup; Speaking of broth, no water : Does it work with water? From the! But it’s not as tasty as when you use broth. For this recipe we used this one;

: Does it work with water? From the! But it’s not as tasty as when you use broth. For this recipe we used this one; Wait a few minutes before serving: I know that as soon as you turn off the fire, you already want to serve a plate of risotto. But trust me, waiting a few minutes before serving makes it creamier.

Prep Time:

30 minutes Cook Time:

30 minutes Total Time:

1 hour Delicious and super creamy, this tomato risotto with caramelized onions will make your mouth water. Ingredients 2 large;

4 tablespoons of olive oil;

1kg of Italian tomato;

1 cup of arborio rice;

1/2 cup white wine;

approximately 1 liter of vegetable broth;

2 spoons of tomato extract;

1 tablespoon of butter;

50 g Parmesan cheese;

Fresh basil, salt and black pepper to taste. Instructions Start by removing the seeds from your tomato, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, add salt and black pepper and bake in the oven at a temperature of 230° for approximately 30 minutes or until they are soft and can be kneaded; Meanwhile, cut your onion into very thin slices and take it to the pan with 1 and a half tablespoon of olive oil and over medium heat, stirring occasionally, let your onions caramelize; With these preparations ready, let’s make our risotto; For this, add the rest of the oil in the pan you made the onion; Then add the rice and let it fry for a few minutes; Then, add the wine and let it evaporate; Soon after, add broth to cover the rice. With low fire and stirring from time to time let the rice start cooking; Then add the tomato paste and the well-mashed roasted tomato. Mix well and gradually add the broth until your rice is well cooked but firm; Finally, turn off the heat, add the butter, cheese and basil, as well as adjust the salt and pepper to taste; Wait a few minutes to serve.

