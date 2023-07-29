Tomb Of Giants – Legacy Of The Sword – EP Review

Tomb Of Giants – Legacy Of The Sword

Origin: Melle / Germany

Release: 19.05.2023

Label: Self Release

Duration: 29:47

Genre: Heavy Metal / Power Metal

Tomb Of Giants come from Melle and got together in 2013 to indulge their passion, traditional heavy metal. After gaining stage experience, the self-titled debut album was released in 2017, which was self-released digitally and as a physical CD.

So the five from Lower Saxony mean it seriously and worked so hard Tomb Of Giants further the stages among other things with suitable bands like Bullet, Night Demon and Sacred Reich. With the half-hour Legacy Of The Sword there is now another helping for all friends of powerful Heavy Metal.

It’s metal time

Even the opener puts you in a good mood. Legacy Of The Sword has a driving rhythm, bids along Oliver Nienhüser and Yannik Moszynski a great sounding duo on guitars. The vocals are raw, powerful and mostly anthemic in the chorus. Of course, not everyone will like the voice, but Sergio Cisternino does the job very well and with his manner ensures that the band is immediately recognizable. After the powerful start, it’s pounding and very anthemic in the polyphonic refrain To victory further.

For the mix and the mastering stands out Jörg Uken responsible, who among other things already with Anvil and Corvus Corax has worked. The result sounds powerful and all instruments come into their own in a differentiated way. Hence comes the heavy metal creed Time For Metal just as perfect as the swift one Railgunnerwhich you HERE can listen to.

The soul of 1980s metal

At the latest with the Soulstealer shows another role model of the band. Could you have approached before Saxon and Accept hear, reminiscences are now appearing Judas Priest on the plan. The guitars sound really big and Sergio Cisternino goes into the powerful head voice.

In terms of content, the song is about a dark being from the underworld who is endowed with the unrelenting power of evil. The Soulstealer brings chaos and destruction to mankind and embodies the apocalypse and shows the consequences when we humans give in to evil. After this combination of fantasy and philosophy, it’s time for the powerful song HERE to listen to

The powerful concept of heavy and power metal is implemented to the last breath. So it’s not surprising that too Berserk doesn’t lose any of his energy. The riffs are flying, bass and drums are pushing and the singers are pushing Sergio is well supported with choirs in the refrain. You can very well imagine the audience singing along live and you can literally see the raised fists shooting up.

Conclusion

Tomb Of Giants play powerful, traditional heavy metal. Despite all references to the roots of the 1980s, the result resonates Legacy Of The Sword independent and passionate. The great artwork by Timon Kokott and a successful production round off the half hour perfectly. We would like more of this. 8.5/10

Line Up

Sergio Cisternino – Tired

Oliver Nienhuser – guitar

Yannik Moszynski – guitar

Daniel Melchior – Bass

Mirco Nienhuser – drums

Tracklist

01. Legacy Of The Sword

02. To Victory

03. Time For Metal

04. Railgunner

05. Soulstealer

06. Berserk

