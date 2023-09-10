Home » Tommaso Santambrogio’s ‘The Oceans are the True Continents’ Wins Best Direction at Venice Film Festival
Italian director Tommaso Santambrogio has been awarded the prestigious Bisato d’Oro Award for Best Direction at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. The award was given for his debut film, “The Oceans are the True Continents” (2023), which was filmed in San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba, with an entirely Cuban cast.

The independent critics at the festival praised Santambrogio’s portrayal of the people of San Antonio de los Baños and their struggles with loneliness and emigration. The film explores the impact of the migratory phenomenon on both those who leave and those who choose to stay on the island.

“The Oceans are the True Continents” is an expanded version of Santambrogio’s short film of the same name, which received acclaim at the Venice International Critics’ Week in 2019 and was screened at various other international festivals.

The film follows three different stories of Cubans from different generations. The first story focuses on the relationship between young artists Alex and Edith, whose bond is tested by Edith’s departure to Europe. The second story revolves around the friendship between Frank and Alain, two children who dream of a life outside of Cuba. The third story centers on Milagros, an elderly woman who finds solace in memories of her late husband, who died in the Angolan war.

Santambrogio’s direction is characterized by long shots and a static camera, which allows for a closer look at the characters and their daily lives. The film was co-produced by Italian companies Rosamont and RAI Cinema, as well as Cuban production company Cacha Films, led by Claudia Calviño and Carlos Lechuga.

The Bisato d’Oro Award recognizes Santambrogio’s exceptional talent and the impact of his directorial debut in shedding light on the human experience in San Antonio de los Baños. The film has garnered critical acclaim and is expected to continue making waves at future film festivals.

