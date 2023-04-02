Tommy Hilfiger denim series sub-line TOMMY JEANS recently officially released the latest joint series with London fashion brand Aries.

This surprising pair of partners boldly reshape the iconic elements of both sides through experimental design, asymmetrical deconstructed pattern, modern pioneering thinking and 90s nostalgia. Professional, interpreting the refreshing American style of TOMMY JEANS, inspiring a unique chemical reaction Bringing 32 men’s and women’s clothing accessories, including jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, tube tops, jeans, shorts, suspenders, skirts, hats, sports Highly recognizable items such as shoes, slippers, and handbags.

The above series are now on sale at Tommy Hilfiger’s official online store, with prices ranging from $95 to $320.