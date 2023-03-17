Home Entertainment Tomohisa Yamashita starred in the wine manga masterpiece “Shizuku of the Gods” and the first season of the adaptation album officially announced | Hypebeast
At the beginning of last month, it was reported that the popular actor Tomohisa Yamashita of “Alice in Borderland” confirmed to star in the latest live-action adaptation of the wine manga masterpiece “Shizuku God”. Today, Apple TV+ officially released the latest stills and the launch date of the first season.

Created by Apple TV+ and spanning three countries in Japanese, French and English, “Shizuku Drops of God” is an adaptation of the Japanese best-selling manga of the same name. just finished. The series tells the story of Alexandre Léger, a well-known wine critic in Tokyo, Japan, after his death. The will states that his daughter and adopted son must successfully find the best wine in the world he selected, and those who complete the task first will get the inheritance and winery left by him.

Apple TV+ slightly flipped the original book. In the story, the biological children of Alexandre Léger were changed to Camille, a French daughter who lived with her mother in France due to the breakdown of her marriage. Fleur Geffrier, an up-and-coming French actress, played the role of Tomohisa Yamashita as an adopted son Yuanfeng and Qing, the two will have a lot of scenes with each other in the album, which was filmed in France and Japan, which truly leads the audience into the elegant and gorgeous wineries in Japan and France drawn in the comics.

The manga was originally written by the playwright Aki Nao, and the illustrations were drawn by Hidemoto Hideo. The adaptation of the “Shizuku of God” series is the first official cooperation between France Télévisions and Hulu Japan. The first season of the series has 8 episodes in 2023 Two episodes premiered on Apple TV+ on April 21, and one episode will be updated every week.

