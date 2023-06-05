Home » Tomorrow the new urban transport rates will apply in Roca
Tomorrow the new urban transport rates will apply in Roca

Tomorrow the new urban transport rates will apply in Roca

From the Cooperativa 1 de Septiembre they announced the new rates for the service in Roca.
today at noon The transport company reported that these new prices will apply as of tomorrow.

Section 1: $145
Section 2: $153
Section 3: $160.50
Section 4: $175.50
Section 5: $186.50
Student: $32

It should be remembered that since April 1 the system only works with SUBE cards.

Last month the Ko Ko interurban passenger transport company also increased its rates with the authorization of the Executive Power of Río Negro.


