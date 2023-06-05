Tomorrow the new urban transport rates will apply in Roca

From the Cooperativa 1 de Septiembre they announced the new rates for the service in Roca.

today at noon The transport company reported that these new prices will apply as of tomorrow.

Section 1: $145

Section 2: $153

Section 3: $160.50

Section 4: $175.50

Section 5: $186.50

Student: $32

It should be remembered that since April 1 the system only works with SUBE cards.

Last month the Ko Ko interurban passenger transport company also increased its rates with the authorization of the Executive Power of Río Negro.



