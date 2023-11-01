Toni Belloni: «We have entered a phase of healthy normalization of growth»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Proudly Italian by birth, but equally proudly Parisian by adoption, Toni Belloni (in the photo below) is the manager closest to and most listened to by Bernard Arnault, founder, president and CEO of LVMH, the largest luxury group in the world. Yesterday Thélios, LVMH’s eyewear company, completed the acquisition of the Longarone (Belluno) factory from Safilo. An operation of which Belloni is very proud (in the photo above, the Louis Vuitton fashion show in July on the Pont Neuf in Paris, which was seen by a billion people online).

Antonio Belloni (Photo credit: Jean-François Robert)

What is special about this acquisition for a group that, particularly in the various luxury production chains, announces one almost every month?

Each acquisition is strategic for LVMH and fits into a broader picture of growth in each market and product category. Before the birth of Thélios, the group’s fashion houses mostly had licensing agreements for glasses and almost always with the Italian excellences in the sector. Internalizing creation, production and distribution has allowed us to grow faster: hence the need to acquire production capacity. With the Safilo operation we all win, first and foremost the workers and the district’s tradition of excellence.

What plans do you have for the future of the “new” Thélios?

The acquisition of the Safilo factory, adjacent to the current Thélios manufacturing plant (in the photo below), allows for the creation of a campus, as I like to call it: the two production sites will be connected by operational and industrial synergies. Once fully operational, Thélios will provide employment to the 247 absorbed workers, who will be added to the current over one thousand employees in the area.