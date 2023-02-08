Recently, Tony Leung’s exposure rate is quite high. Not only the two works of “No Name” and “When the Wind Rises Again” were released, but also settled in Douyin for audio updates. Tony Leung also released a video on the 40th anniversary of his debut on Douyin today: “After 40 years in the industry, life is halfway up the mountain, and continue to set off to the top of the mountain.” He also officially announced the 40th anniversary special program “Life Halfway up the Mountain” will be on Douyin on February 10 Exclusively available online.

In 1983, Tony Leung graduated from the artist training class of Hong Kong TVB, and has filmed more than 80 films. Many directors and actors who have worked with him are full of praise. On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Tony Leung’s debut, Du Dewei, To Qifeng, Li An, Zhang Shuping, Zhuang Wenqiang, Zhang Yimou and others also sent sincere blessings across the air.

Famous directors form a group to send blessings Artists pay tribute to Tony Leung’s classic works

Ang Lee once said that Tony Leung “is the dream of every director”. This time for the 40th anniversary of Tony Leung’s debut, Ang Lee not only sent blessings, but also said: “I am really lucky to be able to cooperate with Tony Leung, make some movies with depth and content, and express some humanity.” He also emphasized that whether as a director or an audience, it is a very lucky thing to have an actor like Tony Leung. Zhang Yimou, who once co-produced the movie “Hero” with Tony Leung, also said that Tony Leung is like a modest gentleman, always standing behind the lights, behind the people, or standing silently in a corner. A good actor is like this, his brilliance and charm are in each role. Since the 1990s, Du Qifeng, who has collaborated in many works such as “Kick to the Treasure” and “Dark Flower”, said: “There is something deep and wide in Tony Leung’s heart, which is worth looking for as a director.” Zhuang Wenqiang, the director and screenwriter of the Infernal Affairs series, wished Tony Leung Chiu Wai better performances and works to bring to everyone in the future, because “each of his works is a precious art”. Weng Ziguang, the director of the hit movie “When the Wind Rises Again”, on the one hand, thanked Leung Chiu Wai for accurately interpreting the characters in his heart with delicate performances, and on the other hand, he also wished Leung Chiu Wai that he could “grasp every thing you think is a stroke of genius” in the future to create more Lots of new characters and great work.

In addition, well-known art director Zhang Shuping, TVB children’s program producer Lin Lizhen, and long-time friend Du Dewei all sent their best wishes for the 40th anniversary of Tony Leung’s debut. It is worth mentioning that these directors and big names in the industry have known and cooperated with Tony Leung for more than 20 years. This heart-to-heart interaction shows Tony Leung’s status and good reputation in the film industry.

In addition to well-known directors and friends sending blessings, movie fans and fans who love Tony Leung also “confessed affectionately” under his Douyin account. Interestingly, a number of Douyin art creators @内号游戏娱乐妮妮Whitney @猫和角鸟animator John @wallie 哦喗@孟柏杨@大头尔datouer @勤炒大王@走尧@小学生赵大白@熊伟It also pays tribute to Tony Leung’s classic films by drawing artistic posters – “Unparalleled World“, “Infernal Affairs”, “Chongqing Express”, “Heroes”, “In the Mood for Love”, “Happy Together”, “2046”, “The Great Master”, “No Name”, etc. I would like to express my best wishes for the 40th anniversary of the debut of the good actor Tony Leung.

@猫和角鸟animator John believes that “Infernal Affairs” has a special feeling of Hollywood film noir (Film noir, mostly refers to detective films) in the 1950s. The overall black and white tone and the painful expressions of the characters show the inner struggle. @小学生赵大白 combines traditional art with the martial arts realm of “seeing the world, seeing all beings and seeing yourself” in “The Great Master”, and once again drags everyone into the ups and downs of the martial arts master’s life story. @重号游戏娱乐妮妮Whitney, who once participated in the design of the Disney Princess series, is very fond of Chinese culture. The elements of Taolin and Huangmei opera in “Unparalleled World” impressed her deeply. When creating posters, she used elements of peach blossoms and traditional costumes .

Recently, due to his wonderful performance in the movie “No Name”, netizens joked that Tony Leung’s “every wrinkle is acting”. @熊伟Sherwin uses a strong contrast between light and dark to present the tragic epics written by the unknown people with their lives in that era: They survived in the dark, passed on information, and died in the dark, and they continued their pursuit of justice And the relay, so that the last player to see the dawn of victory.

Tony Leung joins hands with Douyin to exclusively launch a special program reviewing 40 years of light and shadow

After Tony Leung settled in Douyin, he joined hands with director Weng Ziguang to launch a 6-episode exclusive documentary short film “This Moment, Tony Leung Tells You”, using 6 key words: present, childhood, growth, maturity, challenge, and future, to tell the most real life of Tony Leung. inner feelings.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of his debut, Tony Leung joined hands with Douyin to bring a special program “Life Halfway up the Mountain” for the 40th anniversary of his debut. The program will be launched exclusively on Douyin at 12 noon on February 10th. Unlike Tony Leung’s Douyin exclusive documentary short film that was previously launched, “Life Halfway up the Mountain” focuses on Tony Leung’s 40-year journey of light and shadow. The production process audition, entry into the play, start of filming, restart, completion, release, etc. connect an actor’s 40-year acting career. In the program, Tony Leung and his old friend Director Zhuang Wenqiang talked about interesting movies while climbing the mountain. In one after another, they recalled the hard work of all the filmmakers behind every highlight moment of Hong Kong movies. It is said that the famous rooftop scene in “Infernal Affairs 1” was performed by Tony Leung and Chong Man Keung on the spot.

The 40th anniversary of Tony Leung’s debut is also the 40th anniversary of the prosperity and development of Hong Kong films. The special program “Life Halfway up the Mountain” is not only a review and prospect of Tony Leung’s career as an actor, but also a staged record of a generation of filmmakers and an industry from a personal perspective. Want to know more unknown shooting details and creative stories, at 12:00 noon on February 10, Douyin search[Tony Leung]see you there.