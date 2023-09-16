Tony Todd to Make Surprise Return in ‘Final Destination 6’ as William Bludworth: Exclusive Details Revealed

“Final Destination 6” Announces Surprise Return of Tony Todd as William Bludworth

After much anticipation, fans of the “Final Destination” horror movie series can rejoice as new information regarding the upcoming sequel has been revealed. Last year, it was announced that Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein would take over as directors, and ever since then, followers of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting any progress updates. Finally, the wait is over.

According to an exclusive report by Bloody Disgusting, Tony Todd, who portrayed the enigmatic coroner William Bludworth in the first, second, and fifth films, has signed a contract with the production company to make a surprise comeback in “Final Destination 6.” This exciting news was met with great enthusiasm from fans, as Todd’s portrayal of Bludworth has become a beloved and iconic character in the series.

Bloody Disgusting also revealed that the upcoming sequel will delve into William Bludworth’s backstory, providing insight into his childhood memories and shedding light on his connection to death. This revelation promises to add depth and intrigue to the character, leaving fans eager to uncover the secrets and mysteries surrounding Bludworth.

Assuming everything goes as planned, filming for “Final Destination 6” is expected to take place in Vancouver once the Hollywood strike comes to an end. Alongside directors Lipovsky and Stein, the script is being helmed by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, while the renowned director of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Jon Watts, serves as the producer.

What makes “Final Destination 6” even more exciting is the fact that it is the first new installment in the series in over 10 years. As fans eagerly await its release, this sequel promises to offer thrills, shocking twists, and a deep dive into the lore and mythology of the franchise.

Stay tuned for further updates on “Final Destination 6” as production progresses. In the meantime, fans are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for any additional surprises or announcements related to the highly anticipated horror film.

