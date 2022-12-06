Too deep! The prizes of the paper stacking game annual meeting are released: the second prize is the iPhone 14 Pro Max

The end of the year is approaching, and companies large and small have already prepared or started the 2023 annual meeting in advance. In addition to summarizing the company’s one-year data at the annual meeting, announcing next year’s plan, eating and entertainment, the annual meeting lucky draw can be said to be the most anticipated by employees a link.

A few days ago, the list of prizes for the annual meeting of the stacking game was exposed on the Internet. Judging from the prizes, there can only be one word to describe it-“trench”.

The grand prize is the Chanel dinner bag + Chanel 2023 spring and summer handle square fat man, 1 winner,The first prizes are LV bags, Dior handbags, Gigabyte 4090 graphics cards, and Alienware notebook m15. There are 20 winners, 5 for each item.

While most companies will regard the iPhone 14 Pro Max as the first prize or even the special prize, it is only the second prize in the stacking game.In addition, there are Tiffany bracelets, LV handbags, Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and other prizes.

The third and fourth prizes include iPad Air, Huawei Mate 50, Apple Watch S8, DJI gimbal camera, Dior brooch, LV scarf, etc.

Seeing this, you may wonder why there are so many women’s luxury prizes. It is understood that Stacked Paper Games is a new Internet culture company focusing on the field of interactive entertainment.The company started with mobile games for women. The main games include “Nuan Nuan Dress Up Story”, “Nuan Nuan Travels Around the World“, “Dracula UP Queen”, “Love and the Producer” and so on.

Most of the games launched are mainly female users. It can be guessed that the girls in the stacking game company account for the majority, which can also understand why the prizes of the annual meeting are selected in this way.