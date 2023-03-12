Today the Catholic Church celebrates the Solemnity of All Saints. What is the meaning of this?

all saints day

On November 1, the Catholic Church celebrates the Solemnity of All Saints. Due to a steadily growing number of saints, it is already impossible in the fourth and fifth centuries to celebrate the feast of each of them separately and with dignity. There is a need to establish a feast day, which captures all saints under one denominator.

Initially, only those who were tortured and killed in the name of their faith are remembered. In Rome, the Pantheon, originally a Roman temple, is dedicated in the name of all martyrs. In the eighth century Pope Gregory III (731-741) also involves the confessors, those who have not suffered physically for their faith, in the feast. In 844, Pope Gregory IV (827-844) moved the feast, which originally took place on May 13 – the day of dedication of the pagan Pantheon – to the first day of November.

All souls

On November 2, one day after All Saints’ Day, it is All Souls’ Day. The Catholic Church then prays for all souls who have not yet been taken to heaven but are waiting in purgatory for the second coming of Christ. Many Catholics visit the cemetery where their loved ones are buried to remember them with flowers. There are also numerous special places in the city and country where a candle can be lit. Hundreds of lights will float on the water again this year on the large pond in the Vondelpark. Everyone is welcome to launch a boat with a candle for a loved one who is so dearly missed. An impressive spectacle every time.

For more information: https://allerzieleninhetvondelpark.nl