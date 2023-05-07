too much life for a biopic

I put the songs on your Walkman”, Fito Páez once told us and he was right. Almost twenty-five years after that accurate phrase embedded in the brilliant “Al lado del camino”, Fito fell short for two reasons. Because he still does it and because he put more than songs on our walkmans: he put his own life.

Each of his songs is a biopic in itself. In fact, the first thing we hear him say is “I was born in ’63.” The first sentence of the first song of her first solo album is the beginning of a biography. What do we not know about the life of Fito Páez, if he even told us Rosario’s home phone number, 48595 that he mentions in the aforementioned “Al lado del camino”? What didn’t we know about his life that we hadn’t heard before in one of his songs? What did we not know about Fito Páez before seeing “Love after love?

The acclaimed biopic of the no less acclaimed musician from Rosario who takes the name of his best album and the best-selling Argentine rock, released eleven days ago by the Netflix streaming platform, is perhaps the most unnecessary of all possible biopics about the life of Paez.





Based on the memoir "Childhood and Youth" (Planeta), which Fito published last year and under his own curatorship, the series gets lost in commonplaces and lets slip circumstances from his biography that are much more interesting to portray as his childhood. which, while they are pictured and are by far the best of the series, he decides not to go deep enough

It is true that, as it was narratively raised, the series works, especially from a great job of casting, costumes and scenery. Each of the protagonists, in their own way, resembles the original: Iván Hochman as Fito, Macarena Riera as Fabiana Cantilo, Julián Kartún as Luis Alberto Spinetta and Andy Chango as Charly García.

Look alike. Andy/Charly looks better than it sounds and Julián/Luis sounds better than it looks.

Similar, yes, but that which makes their performances quite credible is also one of their problems because they function as a distraction from the most interesting part of the way in which the filmmakers Felipe Gómez Aparicio and Gonzalo Tobal; the screenwriters Francisco Varone, Lucila Podestá and Diego Fío; and Fito himself, of course, thought up the narrative and it is that interspersed with the years of the Páez child, his father, his “grandmothers”, his family and the rest of Rosario life.

The most interesting moments of the eight chapters that compose it are those that tell us about the days in the life of Fito during his childhood in Rosario. Instead, the gaze ends up on how similar Julián Kartún is to Spinetta or Andy Chango to Charly García. Or how well Macarena Riera was able to take Fabiana Cantilo out of the 80s. Thus, the performances sustained in the physical resemblances become an accumulation of clichés and common places. It’s not that they were bad, on the contrary, they are very good, it’s just that they weren’t necessary. There were better things to tell and show:

The Páez house in Rosario it was recreated on a set that was meticulously reconstructed from images from the family archive provided by Fito.

The main characters, beginning with that of Fito himself, thus remain on the surface. All a waste in the case of one of the most important artists of Latin American popular music. We know the origin of his musical training through the narrative of his own songs and the hundreds of times that Páez recounted them in interviews. But how is it that as a teenager he was able to write lyrics like the one in “Puñal tras Puñal”? Or did he compose gems from the Argentine songbook like “Giros” at the age of twenty? How did Fito become such a composer at such a young age? The series does not tell.

And the child Páez, in the skin of the outstanding Gaspar Offenhenden, what did he play, how did he spend his days? The series tells it, but, urged to fit 30 years of an overflowing life into just eight chapters, it misses out on narrating the most interesting thing about that overflowing life, that of the years in which we did not see or hear Paéz.

“Love after love”, the series, begins and ends in the same place, on the night of April 24, 1993, when he presented the self-titled album. From the Amalfitani stadium, the series travels back in time to Rosario in 1978 and a fifteen-year-old Fito who runs away from home to play with Staff, his band at the time whose drummer was Pájaro Gómez, later the leader of Vilma Palma.

The funeral of Fito’s father recreated in “Love after love”.

The entire first chapter that takes its name (“When I leave here”) from a phrase from “A Rosario in Budapest”, the theme that closes “Del 63” narrates the adventures of the very young Páez in Rosario, the days at school (Is it the Fernández who combed her toupee the teacher that appears in the series and that Fito names in “Normal 1”?) and in the Oliveira record store and the rock nights where a Baglietto appears, performed in a formidable way by his son Joaquín .

Everything is a surprise there, revelations of a Fito and his environment that, although we know from his songs (when not) we don’t know more than that. And that is why the best parts of the biopic are those from those years and that is why the best performance is that of Martín Campilongo, Campi, in the role of Rodolfo Páez. And it’s not so much because of his physical resemblance but because he doesn’t have to deal with that. His work was not hemmed in by a catalog of clichés as the central characters were.

Fito in Velez. One of the best postcards best achieved from the biopic.

We keep talking about how much (or not) they look like the real thing. On the other hand, however Campi did it, it would be fine because we don’t know how he moved and how the real Rodolfo Páez expressed himself. Everything there is new, the relationship between the adults who surrounded Fito and theirs with Fito himself. The series should have told us more and better about that.

Wouldn't it have been much more interesting to go through these years, deepen them, fictionalize them with adventures from Fito's childhood and adolescence, the kind that he himself sings in "Parte del aire", "Normal 1" or Mariposa Tecknicolor", just to name a few? of the many possible? Instead, they preferred the game of similarities and the anecdotes told a thousand times by Páez himself, like the one that says that Charly accused him of copying him. Or the moment in which Luis Alberto finds him, erratic, on Florida Street and the counted thousand "is that you? And you are bland?"





The series does justice to several, but above all to Tweety González, the creative genius behind El amor después del amor, the album, but also the decisive man in Fito’s beginnings. The series shows how it helps him unravel the genius behind “Ojos de videotape” and how he manages to unlock “Giros” with a tango arrangement at the end of the song.

The series hits the mark with the very well characterized Virus as a soundtrack for Páez’s first parties in Buenos Aires and in the staging of Don Cornelio also (very well characterized, by the way) as a soundtrack, but from the older years. dark scenes of Páez, those after the murder of her grandmother, her great-aunt, and the employee who accompanied them.

But, once again, it stays very halfway because, as Páez himself says, those were the wild years”, but, once again, it fast-forwards through time because the goal is to return to where everything (this series) began : the night of Vélez. Fabiana Cantilo is right when she points out that the series mixed all times. Thus, the series seems to be running a race against time whose objective is April 1993 and offers a sweetened and romanticized look at those wild years, much in the way that Marcelo Piñeyro narrated the beginnings of Argentine rock in “Tango feroz”.

The biopic shines in its best chapter, chapter 6, where the days and months that followed the murders in the parental home are narrated. In the key of a thriller, it deviates from commonplaces to tell with precision and expertise the turning point in the life of Páez, a Páez who was clearly on the rise and who, from that moment, October 1986, his life turned a tragic turnaround that, paradoxically, will deposit him, six years later, at his most brilliant moment. Wouldn’t there have been love after love without tragedy? We do not know. But surely everything would have been very different.

“Love after love”, the series advances from anecdote to anecdote, the known life of Páez and leaves aside the not (so) known or nothing known life of Fito. A possible end could be arriving in Buenos Aires together with Baglietto and company. Or when, in Spain, he receives the news from his aunt that the murderer had been captured. But no, the end must be Páez in Vélez. And since that is the end, nothing better than, immediately afterwards, looking for it on YouTube and putting on that show by Fito, the real one, that of an enlightened and grateful Fito for life.

video library

The songs that gave title to the episodes of the series

Chapter 1: «When I leave here» from Un Rosarino in Budapest» – Disco «Del 63»





Chapter 2: «A moon in the heart» extracted from «Chinese Saber» – Disc «Del 63»





Chapter 3: «Song about song» – Disco «Del 63»





Chapter 4: “A Heaven and a Coma”, by Giros





Chapter 5: “Part of the Air” by La La La





Chapter 6: “City of Poor Hearts”





Chapter 7: “The shadows that were here will not be”, from “And give joy to my heart”





Chapter 8: "Love after love"








