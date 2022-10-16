While its origins are all in technology, cryptocurrency has quickly expanded into other real-life sectors. First of all, of course, the economy is the main objective (although not the only one) of this innovation. With the launch of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the financial ecosystem has built on the accumulation of these digital assets. However, while confidence in these currencies has grown, their use has diversified commensurately.

Cryptocurrencies are today a currency traded on par with traditional currency, thanks to their progressive diffusion and regulation, which has provided more and more security to even the most skeptical users. Find out from this article which are the most important and interesting sectors that have adopted cryptocurrencies on their platforms.

1. Online Gambling Industry

The digital currency revolution began modestly in 2009 with the advent of Bitcoin. Then, slowly, slowly, it began to be used in all industries. One of these industries, which has worldwide success, is gambling. You can very often access a popular casino website accepting BTC that will facilitate your transactions and make them much more profitable.

However, despite its continuous growth since then, it was extremely successful with the invention of the smartphone as it ushered in a new era in interactive gaming. Around the same time that devices capable of running complex games began to become mainstream, gambling operators also began to open crypto casinos.

Today, these are highly complex platforms that boast thousands of games and even allow players to compete with live dealers located in casino-like studios. Most casino brands are online and many accept cryptocurrencies in their payouts.

2. Social Media and Online Stores

Without a doubt, using social media is one of the most popular online activities. Of course, when people think of social media sites, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter come to mind. As a result, a growing number of businesses, retailers, and merchants are accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment option in exchange for their goods and services.

However, there are hundreds of similar services with different crypto monetization models. We can also refer here to applications that combine social networks and blockchain technology.

Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in particular have a highly utilitarian yet disruptive quality that has slowly but steadily begun to interfere with the functioning of the traditional financial system. There is already an entire industry built around cryptocurrencies and it is supported by institutions dedicated to overseeing all digital currency exchanges that take place around the world.

Several companies are making a big move in this area, and there’s one that’s a bit on hold right now: Facebook. As you know for a very long time, Facebook is working on a cryptocurrency project that they want to implement in their ecosystem: Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Cryptocurrencies are increasing interest to individuals, but also to companies looking for profitable investments. In recent years, several companies have entered the world of crypto, and it has become even more pronounced in recent months.

3. Financial Sector

As cryptocurrencies become mainstream, more and more people and businesses around the world are using them daily. Crypto offers consumer efficiency and technological sophistication. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have completely changed the concept of money.

Today, the banking industry, which has long stuck to tedious processes, has begun to experience changes. Blockchain technology enables seamless and secure global transactions in minutes. Cryptocurrencies provide a digital currency and a platform for banks and users to transact.

Conclusion

Until recently, investing was reserved for a few people, as trading traditional shares on the stock exchange was a rather complex procedure that required the intervention of intermediaries and is certainly not as intuitive as investing in cryptocurrencies. Today a PC or a smartphone is enough and anyone can make transactions, obviously to improve their economic status, in the short or long term depending on their investment choices.

If it did not have concrete implications, cryptocurrency would not be so successful: every innovation, even the most perfect, must have concrete application potentials suitable for everyone. Every year, more international companies join the adoption of cryptocurrencies as a payment method. Among them are the world’s leading companies.

