Beijing time:2022-08-25 10:08

[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time on August 25, 2022]The box office revenue of the movie “Top Gun: The Lone Ranger” has reached about 1.4 billion US dollars, ranking sixth in the history of American film box office. The film was released after the epidemic and won the support and love of fans.

The 2022 Hollywood blockbuster “Top Gun: The Lone Ranger” was an instant hit, grossing $1.4 billion at the global box office. It has now surpassed “Avengers: Infinity War”, and the box office ranking has jumped to sixth in the United States.

“Top Gun: The Lone Ranger” director Joseph Kosinski: “That’s what we’ve been working on, dreaming of making a movie that touches so many people. But I don’t think any of us expected that.”

In fact, due to the impact of the epidemic, the release of “Top Gun: The Lone Ranger” has been postponed many times.

Joseph Kosinski: “The pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone. So we knew it was right to delay the release because we knew the movie would be released on the big screen. Fortunately, we were patient and waited until the audience could go out and support this movie.”

Producer Brooke. Highmore also shared the key to the film’s success, which he expects to be nominated for an Oscar.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Producer of Top Gun: The Lone Ranger: “Tom has worked with talented actors, writers and directors on many occasions, and we are very fortunate that he has many years of shooting skills, and he taught us this in “Top Gun” Knowledge, that’s why the movie has been a huge success. I think it’s a fantastic movie, and so does the audience. We hope the academies and voting bodies see it the same way.”

See also  Box Office of New Year's Day Movies Exceeds 1.007 Billion-China Daily

The film is directed by Tom. Starring Cruise, it tells the story of a top Navy pilot who has served for more than 30 years and wants to break the institutional constraints and become a test pilot. But unexpectedly received a difficult and special task to train a group of graduates of the “High-altitude Sword” project.

The film will be released on disc on August 23 and will continue to be shown in theaters. For the third part of “Top Gun”, the producer said that there are no related plans.

Comprehensive report by NTD reporter Li Jiayin

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/25/a103510439.html

