“Top Gun,” released in 1986, was adapted from a magazine article that was revoked in 2018 by his widow and son after the author’s death in 2012. According to the local copyright law, the author can terminate the authorization after 35 years. Based on this calculation, the authorization should not be later than 1983, that is, three years before the release of “Top Gun”. Paramount ignored the orphans and widows when they filmed Top Gun 2. Perhaps the company thought this was a brand new story that had little to do with the content of the article.

As a result, the orphans and widows filed a lawsuit in June, asking the court to issue an injunction to prevent Paramount from continuing to make profits and pay damages for infringement. The complaint details similarities between the article’s content and Top Gun 2, such as the bar’s boat bell, a detail that didn’t appear in Top Gun but was picked up by the sequel.

Paramount argues that the author does not have exclusive rights to facts, such as elite pilots who love to fly, and TOPGUN (including bar boat bells) who train elites, and that the author cannot appropriate these real things for himself. If the characters in the film have the same quality characteristics as the characters in the article, it can only be interpreted as a characteristic shared by the pilots, and the copyright owner of the article cannot claim rights for group characteristics.

Paramount filed a motion on Friday asking a judge to dismiss the copyright owner’s allegations, with a hearing on Sept. 26.

In addition, the biographical series “The Legend of Tyson”, which was not authorized by Tyson and was strongly opposed by himself, premiered this week. From the point of view of film critics, the treatment of Tyson’s image in the show is actually quite mild. The reason why Tyson strongly opposed the work may be because he did not get the license fee.

Film critics believe that connecting Tyson’s life in the form of a stand-up show actually gives him a good opportunity to beautify himself – the spotlight and microphone are exclusively enjoyed by the protagonist, and the victims and third parties have no voice.

The show is created by well-known playwright (Queen of Flowers) Steven Rogers, and starring Trevante Rhodes has won multiple awards for “Moonlight”. Before becoming an actor, Rhodes was a Pan American Games track and field 4×100 relay gold medalist and attended the University of Texas at Austin on an athletic scholarship.