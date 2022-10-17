As this year’s top-grossing film, the air combat cool film “Top Gun 2” has reached a total box office of 1.48266 billion US dollars. Such a dazzling performance makes it still ranked 11th in the global box office history. It is reported that the overseas box office of “Top Gun 2” has accumulated to 766.9 million US dollars, which means that its popularity overseas is far greater than that of the United States .

One of the reasons the Avatar sequel was less successful than Top Gun was that the film was in 3D and wasn’t as engaging as 2009.

Another reason is that the “Top Gun” sequel relies heavily on the star power of actor Tom Cruise, which “Ways of Water” doesn’t have. There are currently no forecasts for the film’s global box office. “Avatar” has grossed a total of $2.8 billion thanks to multiple re-releases.

“Avatar 2: The Way of Water” will be released in the United States on December 16. There is a reason why Top Gun 2 is a global hit. If you just watch this blockbuster, the scene is really impressive. It was shot with real planes, and no CGI fake stuff. (CVN 72), and set up 6 IMAX-level 6K full-frame cameras in the cabin for framing. The director of “Tron” and “Lost War”, Joseph Kosinski, shot very real and domineering.