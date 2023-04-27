“Top Racer” releases stills Orlando Bloom as coach|Top Racer_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Top Racer”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, the live-action movie “Top Racer” adapted from the “Gran Turismo” game released stills and will be released in North America on August 11th.

“District 9” director Neil Blomkamp directed, Orlando Bloom, David Harbor, Archie Madeki, Djimon Hounsou starred, Jason Hall (“American Sniper”) “) and Zach Behring (“King Richard”) wrote the screenplay.

Adapted from a real story, it tells the story of player Jann Maddenborough who, with his racing simulation game technology, stood out from tens of thousands of candidates, won honors on the real professional track, and transformed into a professional racer.

“Gran Turismo” is a series of racing games developed by Japan’s Polyphony Digital Company. The first game was released in 1997. It is released on Sony’s PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PSP game console platforms. The work, the producer of the game is Kazunori Yamauchi. The Gran Turismo series of games was developed exclusively for the PlayStation platform to simulate the appearance and performance of a wide range of vehicles, most of which are licensed electronics from real-world cars, as well as virtual race cars developed specifically for the series in collaboration with automakers” Vision Gran Turismo”.

Yamauchi made the first generation of GT just for fun, and wanted to complete a game with realistic control experience. After the release, the work became one of the most popular racing games, and the development of the series began. At present, the global sales of the series have exceeded 85 million units, making it the highest-selling video game series under the PlayStation platform.

The origins of the series can be traced back to 1992, when Kazunori Yamauchi and a development team of seven embarked on the development of the original Gran Turismo (1997 game), which took five years to complete. Once the work was released, it immediately aroused enthusiastic responses from all over the world. With its excellent game engine, realistic driving experience, rich game system, various types of racing cars and tracks, and realistic and beautiful pictures, it has been widely accepted by various audiences. The game authority and the majority of players praise.

In the GT series, there are many original game systems, such as the driver’s license test in GT mode, a wide variety of competitions, refitting and tuning cars, and hidden modes, etc., which give full play to the characteristics of racing games and change the simple and boring competition process. It has become a racing RPG, immersing players in the virtual world of GT racing career once they get started. Each game in the GT racing series has hundreds of hours of game time and is highly replayable.

At the same time, GT Racing is also a racing game suitable for all ages. Its game difficulty starts from easy and then becomes difficult, and there are various auxiliary measures to help players get started quickly. Moreover, it has a large number of ordinary passenger cars of ordinary people, which makes the game more intimate, and drives its own car to run fast in the virtual world. It is for this reason that GT racing has attracted more attention.

The game is divided into arcade mode and GT career mode. In arcade mode, players can freely choose vehicles and tracks to compete with AI-controlled enemy cars, conduct personal time trials or drift scoring competitions (only for “GT5” and later works); in the GT career mode, players can participate in entry-level events at the beginning, or challenge the license course, and then climb up to obtain the qualifications for advanced events. For example, the “endurance series” usually requires players to obtain the highest level of “International License” (International License) or even a “special license” (“GT6” only). In addition to all levels of competition, “GT4” and later versions have added “driving missions” and other experiences that are different from GT career mode events, such as the lunar exploration mission in “GT6”.

After liberating more races, in addition to winning money through races, players will also get reward cars when certain conditions are met or win specific races. The money obtained can be used to buy modified parts to enhance the performance of the car, or to buy another car The car goes to other races. The goals of the game include but are not limited to achieving the highest completion rate, obtaining a license, completing a specific task, or saving money to buy a valuable antique racing car for collection.

