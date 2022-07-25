Original title: Top supermodel Kate Moss reveals her scars! 15-year-old to take off underwear, the unspoken rules in the circle are all take off

In 1988, 14-year-old Moss was discovered by a talent scout at a British airport, and he started his modeling career.

She has a very tight schedule, often traveling unaccompanied around London, sometimes running eight venues in one day.

He first asked Moss to take off her shirt, she was only 15 years old and very shy about her body,

This time, Moss’s heart rang loudly. She sensed a dangerous aura. The more she thought about it, the more wrong it became.

Even from 1,000 meters away, you can tell at a glance whether the person is good or bad.

Talking about the most important works of Moss’ early modeling career,

When she was 16 years old, she took a group of hard photos called “The Third Summer of Love” for “The Face” magazine.

But now, when the 48-year-old Moss recalls the filming that made her famous, it still feels very painful.

The photo was taken by the late photographer Corinne Day.

She often works with Moss, and the two have a very close relationship privately.

Day gave her a lot of professional advice, but there are “rules in the circle” permeating it.

For example, in this shoot, Day also asked her to take off her top,

Moss cried for a long time,

She was uncomfortable with nude shoots and didn’t want to be naked in front of the camera no matter what,

But her discomfort was exchanged for threats from friends:

“If you don’t take your clothes off, I won’t let you in ELLE magazine.”

Moss is difficult to accept, she regards Day as her best friend and loves her from the bottom of her heart,

But once in the workplace, good friends take on a different face and become very difficult to get along with. …

In the end, she had to bite the bullet and follow Day’s instructions,

Unexpectedly, the response of these photos far exceeded expectations, and both their careers have been lifted a few steps in one breath.

But this didn’t solve the knot in Moss’s heart,

In 1992, she and Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg took over CK’s underwear advertisement,

Before filming, she had to take sedatives in advance to relieve anxiety,

Because next, she will be topless in front of the camera again.

Now, recalling the entire shooting process,

Moss admitted that she felt objectified,

“I was vulnerable and scared and they took advantage of that.

I was very young and very naive, which Calvin liked. “

After becoming famous, Moss was charged with various charges for being too thin and pushing “morbid aesthetics” to the mainstream.

Anorexia and drugs once became her labels.

In 2005, some media published photos of her suspected of taking drugs,

Not only did she lose a few lucrative contracts at once, but the police also came to her door.

However, in the end, due to insufficient evidence, Moss was not punished, and his career resumed as before.

She felt extremely sick and angry:

Although I have gone astray,

But Moss assured she “never used heroin and never had anorexia.”

I’ve always been skinny and often have nothing to eat while filming or performing.

Thousands of sails have passed, and now Moss has set up his own model company,

She did her best to protect her models so that a similar experience would not happen to them,

For example, when a model goes to shoot, there must be an agent accompanying him.

This allows someone to alert the other person when they cross the line that it is not appropriate to do so.

Her daughter Lila, who is 19 years old, is also a model under her banner.

Thinking about the possibilities she might encounter in the future, she repeatedly told her daughter:

“If you don’t want to shoot, if you don’t feel comfortable, if you don’t want to model, don’t do it. You don’t have to do things you don’t want to do.”

May the efforts of this generation after generation,

