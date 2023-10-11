TORIAN – Sign with Massacre and deliver “Devilon” single

The German power metal force TORIAN has signed a worldwide contract with Massacre Records, with their brand new single “Devilon” they are now opening a new chapter in their band history!

The band:

“We are really pleased to have found an experienced and valuable partner in Massacre for our upcoming album who shares and lives our passion for metal!” The band comments. “We would have liked to sign with our blood, as usual, but since we are no longer the youngest, we need all of it for heavy and metal. But we’re looking forward to giving you a big bang together with Massacre. Be prepared!”

As the first new song after the release of their last album “God Of Storms” (2018), the new song of course brings the classic ones TORIAN Trademarks with it, but also points to a completely revised direction of an upcoming long player: Even more power, even fatter arrangements, but still straight to the point and on the eating board!

Watch the video for “Devilon” here:

As the band tells us, tells us “’Devilon’ about the constant ups and downs of life, setbacks and new beginnings.”

But above all, the song represents one hundred percent TORIAN! “Devilon” was mixed by Alexander Thielmann at Room 14 Studio and mastered by Orden Ogan frontman Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann at Greenman Studios.

TORIAN Live:

16.12.2023 DE Paderborn – Cultural workshop

Band-Links:

