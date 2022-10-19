Listen to the audio version of the article

At the start, also this year in digital version, the charity event organized by La Forza e il Sorriso. The non-profit organization, sponsored by Cosmetica Italia – National Association of Cosmetic Companies, organizes free beauty workshops throughout the country dedicated to women facing cancer, to give them moments of self-esteem, carefree, beauty, femininity and sharing.

From Monday 24 October, pink month of prevention, Beauty Gives Back Digital Edition 2022 will virtually open its doors through the dedicated beautygivesback.it portal: it will be possible to make a contribution to the non-profit organization with a donation. As a gift, a varied assortment of cosmetic products directly at home.

«We have reached the sixth edition of Beauty Gives Back – comments Anna Segatti, President of La Forza e il Sorriso Onlus – the third in digital version. The online format was launched for the first time in 2020 and proved successful on several fronts: two years ago as a solution to the pandemic crisis; today as a tool to involve more and more people from all over Italy in a more immediate way. An initiative that immediately received an enthusiastic response and a resounding success that this year we are ready to replicate with our unmissable Surprise Bags ».

From 10 am on Monday 24 October, it will be possible to access the dedicated beautygivesback.it portal and make a donation; as a gift, you can receive one or more Surprise Bags among the three proposed types directly at home: Bronze with a € 20 donation, Silver with a € 35 donation, Gold with € 60. Each of the Surprise Bags, available in a limited number, consists of a selection of ten beauty products offered by the cosmetic brands that support the initiative and which – based on the selected range – range from skincare to make-up, from hair products. to fragrances. Donations can be made on the online portal by credit card or PayPal. The shipment of the Surprise Bags is free and is available throughout the Italian territory.

Strength and Smile Onlus organizes free beauty workshops for women undergoing cancer treatment in over 50 host facilities throughout Italy. The meetings take place both face-to-face and, from 2020, online. Active since 2007, in 15 years it has involved 18,500 women in about 4,000 meetings, thanks to the commitment of 500 volunteers and the support of 29 supporting companies, under the patronage of Cosmetica Italia – the national association of cosmetic companies.