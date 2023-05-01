Tornado damages dozens of homes in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The city of Virginia Beach declared a state of emergency after a tornado ripped through the area Sunday, damaging dozens of homes, toppling trees and causing gas leaks. gas.

It was not clear how many homes were affected, but authorities estimated the number to be between 50 and 100, after the tornado touched down shortly after 6 p.m. WTKR-TV.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a state of emergency Sunday night.

Much of the damage was reported in the area of ​​River Road and N. Great Neck Road, as well as Upper Chelsea Reach and Haverhsam Close.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Virginia Natural Gas responded to several calls for home gas leaks, and Dominion Energy reported just under 1,000 outages Monday morning.

Great Neck Road will remain closed until further notice between Cox High School and the Adam Keeling Road Bridge to allow for emergency work and debris management, the city said.

Cleaning crews were expected to report to work at 8 a.m. Monday to clear the streets.

The Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach has canceled all events on Sunday, the third day of the festival, due to bad weather.

