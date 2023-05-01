Home » Tornado damages dozens of homes in Virginia Beach
Entertainment

Tornado damages dozens of homes in Virginia Beach

by admin
Tornado damages dozens of homes in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The city of Virginia Beach declared a state of emergency after a tornado ripped through the area Sunday, damaging dozens of homes, toppling trees and causing gas leaks. gas.

It was not clear how many homes were affected, but authorities estimated the number to be between 50 and 100, after the tornado touched down shortly after 6 p.m. WTKR-TV.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a state of emergency Sunday night.

Much of the damage was reported in the area of ​​River Road and N. Great Neck Road, as well as Upper Chelsea Reach and Haverhsam Close.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Virginia Natural Gas responded to several calls for home gas leaks, and Dominion Energy reported just under 1,000 outages Monday morning.

Great Neck Road will remain closed until further notice between Cox High School and the Adam Keeling Road Bridge to allow for emergency work and debris management, the city said.

Cleaning crews were expected to report to work at 8 a.m. Monday to clear the streets.

The Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach has canceled all events on Sunday, the third day of the festival, due to bad weather.

See also  2022 Wave Film Week Nominee Lineup Announced

You may also like

Paul Newman’s Precious Rolex Daytona Watch Will Be...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

The US intervenes First Republic Bank, which will...

A comedy against Nazism

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

new interpretations favor workers

Texas: A man recounts attack that killed his...

Mainstream people in Milan admire Shen Yun and...

Paraguayan opposition dreams of dethroning divided Colorado party

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy